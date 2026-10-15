How NAFRC is Building Enterprise, Sustaining Military Discipline and Strengthening Bonds Beyond Service

From entrepreneurship trainings and physical fitness to improvements at the Officers’ Mess and the annual Tombola Night, the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos, has pursued initiatives to support personnel development, operational readiness and institutional welfare. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports that the activities in September and early October reflect the centre’s commitment to preparing officers for life after retirement while strengthening camaraderie and cooperation among personnel and partner organisations

In developing personnel and strengthening institutional life, the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC), Oshodi, Lagos, which is charged with preparing military personnel for life after active service, has also been equipping them with skills for productive engagement and supporting their professional development and welfare.

From entrepreneurship training and physical fitness to improvements in the Officers’ Mess and social activities, the centre’s recent programmes in September and October 2026, address different aspects of military life.

While the entrepreneurship course prepares officers to apply their experience to business creation and economic development, the route march reinforces the fitness and discipline required for national defence.

At the centre of these efforts is its Commandant, Air Vice Marshal Nnaemeka Ignatius Ilo, whose involvement in the activities has underscored the importance of professional development, discipline, welfare and cooperation.

Turning Military Experience Into Economic Value

Earlier in September, NAFRC graduated 33 mid- and senior-level officers from Entrepreneurship and Management Course 19/2026, organised in collaboration with EMPRETEC Nigeria Foundation.

The programme was designed to help officers translate their military service, leadership experience and professional discipline into sustainable enterprise and economic impact.

Through classroom instruction, practical exercises and study tours, participants were introduced to business opportunities and the knowledge required to establish and manage enterprises.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Ilo described the occasion as an important milestone in the centre’s efforts to equip officers with practical knowledge of entrepreneurship and business management.

He urged the graduands to apply what they had learnt to their respective services, communities and future businesses while maintaining the values of discipline, integrity and professionalism.

The 33 participants comprised 17 mid-level and 16 senior-level nominations, alongside two senior officers sponsored by the Commandant. They were drawn from the Defence Intelligence Agency, Defence Space Administration, Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force and NAFRC.

According to the Director of Training, Brigadier General Isang E. Akpaumontia, the course covered agriculture, emotional intelligence, business management, legal advisory, health and lifestyle, entrepreneurship and technical modules.

The officers also visited Beloxxi Industries, the National Conservation Centre, Cormart Nigeria Limited, FoodCo Bukka Restaurant and Songhai Farm in Porto Novo, Benin Republic.

Akpaumontia said the visits exposed them to manufacturing, agriculture, food services, biodiversity, renewable energy, integrated farming and zero-waste practices.

The Country Representative of EMPRETEC Nigeria Foundation, Dr. Onari Duke, said the programme was designed to transform military service, leadership experience and professional discipline into sustainable enterprise and economic impact.

She urged the graduands to become business builders and agents of economic resilience by identifying opportunities, creating jobs and developing solutions in agriculture, technology, manufacturing and services.

She also assured them of the foundation’s continued support through mentorship, post-training assistance and networking.

Representing the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 2, Lagos, AIG Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, urged the officers not to limit themselves to seeking security-related jobs after retirement but to use their skills to establish businesses and contribute to the economy.

Fitness and Discipline for National Defence

In September, the centre also conducted its third-quarter 10-kilometre route march to reinforce physical fitness, endurance and discipline among personnel.

The exercise brought officers and soldiers together for a demanding march designed to build stamina and sustain the physical preparedness required for military duties.

Addressing personnel at its conclusion, Ilo commended their participation and determination, stressing that physical fitness remained essential to their wellbeing and operational effectiveness.

He urged them to make regular exercise an integral part of their daily routine rather than treating the quarterly route march as an isolated activity.

The commandant emphasised that protecting Nigeria’s territorial integrity required personnel to remain physically fit, mentally alert and steadfast in carrying out their responsibilities.

He also charged them to maintain high standards of discipline within and outside the centre.

Ilo further urged personnel to remain committed to defending Nigeria and protecting the civil populace, stressing that their fitness, discipline and dedication were vital to building a safe and secure country.

Inauguration of Officers’ Mess Lounge

On September 16, 2026, Ilo, the Grand Patron of the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Officers’ Mess, officially inaugurated the newly completed Mess Lounge, which was named in his honour.

At the ceremony, the President, Mess Committee, Air Commodore S. U. Bello, commended the Grand Patron for his support and contributions to the development of the Officers’ Mess.

Bello noted that the achievements recorded by the Mess in its projects and activities had been made possible in large part by Ilo’s encouragement and assistance. He expressed appreciation for the Commandant’s prompt response to the committee’s needs and commitment to improving the facility.

He also assured Ilo that the committee would continue working towards achieving further milestones in the development of the Mess.

In his remarks, Ilo said he had no regrets appointing the current President Mess Committee, adding that the committee’s performance was evident in the projects and improvements recorded at the facility.

He encouraged the committee to sustain its efforts and do more to advance the development of the Mess. He also expressed honour at having the lounge named after him and pledged to provide further assistance whenever the need arose.

Annual Tombola Night Promotes Welfare and Cooperation

On October 2, 2026, the NAFRC Officers’ Mess hosted its Annual Tombola Night, featuring entertainment, several rounds of draws and prizes for participants.

The event was organised to promote the social welfare and wellbeing of personnel while strengthening relationships and mutually beneficial cooperation between the centre, security agencies and organisations within its areas of responsibility.

Air Commodore Bello and members of the Mess Committee coordinated the programme, with several organisations sponsoring the event.

The arrival of Ilo, who is also the Grand Patron of the Officers’ Mess, formally signalled the commencement of the programme. He was accompanied by the Admiral Superintendent, Naval Dockyard Limited; Commander Corps of Engineers; Flag Officer Commanding, Western Naval Command; Air Officer Commanding Logistics Command, Nigerian Air Force; a representative of the AIG Zone 2 Lagos Command, Nigeria Police Force; and other distinguished guests and friends of the centre.

The Tombola featured different categories, beginning with the Early Bird round and continuing with subsequent draws. Winners received cash prizes and gifts, including household appliances, food supplies, livestock and other items.

Speaking at the event, Ilo appreciated the Mess Committee and sponsors for their contributions to its success, just as he described Tombola as part of military tradition, providing an opportunity for younger officers to learn its procedures while allowing personnel to unwind after a year of official duties. He encouraged guests and personnel to relax, socialise and enjoy the evening.

Together, the four events reflect NAFRC’s commitment to preparing personnel for life beyond active service while sustaining the discipline, fitness and professionalism required in uniform.

Under AVM Ilo’s leadership, the centre continues to emphasise entrepreneurship, operational readiness and personnel welfare, while strengthening the camaraderie and cooperation that remain important to military life and national development.