Good Times Coming for NFF, Other FAs as FIFA Plans $25m Support from Next Year

Cash-strapped Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and other Member Associations (MA) are in for good times as the world football governing body, FIFA, is set to increase their annual funding to $25million (about N34billion) from the $10million earmarked for the 2027-2030 window.

FIFA previously distributed development funding to national associations around the world.

During the four-year period 2027-2030, it was intended that each national federation would be allocated $10 million. That amount looks set to increase.

According to The Athletic, FIFA has developed a proposal to increase payments to all associations, from $10 million to to $25 million.

Furthermore, FIFA is also expected to increase their funding to the respective confederations (UEFA, Conmebol, CONCACAF, CAF, OFC and AFC).

In total, the total payout to the national associations after it experienced great commercial success in connection with this summer’s expanded World Cup with 48 teams.

The proposal comes after FIFA President Gianni Infantino wrote to the six confederation presidents in September that he was open to distributing more money to member associations.

The criticised Infantino is facing re-election as FIFA president next year.

According to The Athletic, FIFA’s plan to increase funding for football development for the period 2027-2030 will be discussed by the FIFA Council, the organisation’s highest decision-making body, today.

If approved, the proposal will undergo a consultation process before being potentially adopted by the FIFA Council in December, before final approval of the increased cash flow is required at the FIFA Congress in March.

It is the same event when the FIFA president is to be elected.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport, understands there is also a proposal on the table at the council to change the disciplinary code and prevent a repeat of the Folarin Balogun situation, an unprecedented scenario which meant the US striker did not miss a game after being sent off in the World Cup.

If approved, it will be expressly noted in the regulations that an automatic one-match ban for a red card cannot be suspended.

Questions have been raised over the process which led to Balogun having his ban suspended.

US President Donald Trump said he called Infantino to get the ban rescinded, which raised serious concerns over political interference.

A proposal has been put forward to add to Article 27 of the regulations a list of instances whereby a ban cannot be suspended. This would include an automatic one-game ban for a red card.