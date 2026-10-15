Foundation Signs MoU on Mentorship of 100 Tech Scholarship

The Leo Stan Ekeh Foundation (LSEF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) to provide mentorship, technical training and real-world technology experience to the Nigerian whizkids under the Foundation’s technology scholarship initiative.

The 1000 scholarship scheme, which was first announced by the Chairman of Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, is designed to empower indigent but exceptionally gifted Nigerian students to study Computer Science and other technology-related disciplines in federal and state universities, as well as polytechnics, across the country.

According to the Director of LSEF, Dr. George Emetuche, the programme will feature boot camps each semester, creating opportunities for students to learn beyond the classroom and gain practical experience. The objective, he explained, would be to prepare beneficiaries not merely to graduate, but to become capable technology professionals who can solve real-world problems.

Speaking at the ceremony, NCS President, Professor Muhammed Siraju Aliyu, described Leo Stan Ekeh as a nationalist who has consistently supported initiatives that create opportunities for Nigerians who may otherwise lack access.

He noted that Ekeh’s relationship with the NCS predates the scholarship initiative and has contributed to the advancement of technology and human capital development.

Representing the Zinox Group, Executive Director, Human Resources, Mrs. Chioma Nwoke, assured the foundation and the NCS of the group’s continued support for the initiative, cohort after cohort.