Firm Wins Digital Payments Platform of the Year Award

PalmPay, has been named Digital Payments Platform of the Year at the 2026 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, recognising the company’s contribution to the growth of digital payments and financial inclusion in Nigeria.

The BAFI Awards organised by BusinessDay and held in Lagos, was officially presented to PalmPay by the publisher and co-founder of BusinessDay, Mr. Frank Aigbogun.

Since launching in Nigeria in 2019, PalmPay has built an inclusive digital financial services ecosystem, enabling customers to make payments, pay bills, and access other financial services through its platform. The company now serves over 35 million users in Nigeria, supported by a broad network of merchants and agents that enables digital transactions across the country.

Commenting on the recognition, Managing Director, PalmPay Nigeria, Chika Nwosu, said the award reflected the company’s commitment to building financial services around the everyday needs of Nigerians.

“We are honoured to receive the Digital Payments Platform of the Year award at the BAFI Awards. Digital payments have become an important part of how Nigerians manage their finances, run businesses and carry out everyday transactions. This award reflects our continued commitment to making financial services more accessible, reliable and secure for the millions of customers who use PalmPay every day,” Nwosu said.