Edo to Inaugurate 100mw CCETC Power Plant December 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin City

The Edo State Government is looking forward to the inauguration of the 100-megawatt CCETC independent power plant in Ologbo, Benin, which it hopes will add 100 megawatts power to electricity generation in the state.

The inauguration date is set for December 2026.

Commissioner for Power, Paul Usenbo, disclosed this during an inspection of the facility, where he assessed construction progress, equipment installation and preparations for testing and inauguration.

Usenbo said the inspection was aimed at establishing clear implementation timelines and verifying the project’s progress against the state government’s target of delivering additional power generation capacity before the end of the year.

He said the inspection also covered the Tahur Industrial Park and its associated 300-metric-tonne energy facility in Ologbo, with the government engaging developers to establish measurable timelines for completing the projects.

According to the commissioner, the projects are part of the government’s broader strategy to increase electricity generation and improve power supply across Edo State’s three senatorial districts.

He said the government was committed to ensuring that the projects delivered tangible benefits to residents and businesses, adding that Governor Monday Okpebholo had continued to prioritise initiatives aimed at expanding electricity access across the state.

Usenbo said the projects had met their second-quarter implementation timelines, expressing optimism about progress towards the government’s inauguration target.

Speaking during the visit, the Marketing Manager, CCETC, Eric Ju, thanked the state government for its continued support and cooperation.

He disclosed that the company had completed the construction and installation of 46 megawatts of generation capacity and planned to commence power supply by the end of 2026.

Ju added that the company would continue working towards the completion of subsequent phases of the project, with the objective of providing more stable electricity and supporting economic activities in Edo State