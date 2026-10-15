ECOWAS Court Elects Liberian, Beninese Judges as President, Vice-President

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Community Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has elected Justice Charlyne Brumskine of Liberia as its new President and Justice Désiré Henri Aihou of Benin Republic as Vice-President, ushering in a new leadership for the regional judicial institution.

The two judges were elected on Tuesday, by the Court’s newly constituted college of judges, following the swearing-in of five new judges on October 6 at the new headquarters of the ECOWAS Commission in Abuja.

Their emergence marks the beginning of a new judicial term following the conclusion of the tenure of the outgoing college of judges, which was led by Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves of Cape Verde.

The new leadership is expected to guide the Court’s judicial and institutional affairs as it pursues its Strategic Plan 2026–2030, known as Justice 2030, which seeks to strengthen access to justice, improve judicial efficiency, enhance institutional effectiveness and consolidate public confidence in regional justice.

The other members of the new college are Justice Awa Bah of The Gambia, Justice Henrietta Uzoamaka Didigu of Nigeria and Justice Yaouza Ouro-Sama of Togo.

The five judges were sworn in during a ceremony presided over by the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

In her inaugural address, Justice Brumskine expressed gratitude to her colleagues for the confidence reposed in her, describing her election as an opportunity to serve the Court, the ECOWAS Community and the people of West Africa.

“With profound humility and a deep sense of duty, I address you as the newly elected president of this distinguished institution. I am sincerely grateful to my esteemed colleagues for the confidence they have each reposed on me,” she said.

She added that she accepted the responsibility with a full appreciation of the obligations and expectations associated with leading a regional judicial institution entrusted with interpreting and applying Community law and protecting human rights.

Brumskine described the transition as a significant moment in the Court’s institutional development, emphasising continuity, renewal and collective responsibility.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter in the institutional life of the Community Court of Justice, ECOWAS,” she said, adding that the handover from the outgoing to the incoming judges reflected the institution’s continuity beyond the tenure of individual officeholders.

The outgoing President, Justice Gonçalves, said the handover marked the conclusion of the five outgoing judges’ tenure and the transfer of responsibilities to their successors.

He described the ceremony as an expression of the principle that the institution must continue to function effectively beyond the period of service of individual judges.

On behalf of his colleagues, he wished the incoming judges a successful tenure.

In his vote of thanks, the new Vice-President, Justice Aihou, commended the outgoing judges for their dedication to the Court, the people and the ECOWAS Community.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Court’s management, acting chief registrar, directors and staff to the successful organisation of the handover ceremony.

The new President and Vice-President pledged to uphold judicial independence, impartiality, integrity and accountability while working with other members of the Court to improve the effectiveness, accessibility and credibility of regional justice.

Their emergence comes as the Court seeks to advance its institutional priorities under Justice 2030, with a focus on improving the delivery of justice and ensuring that its work remains responsive to the needs and expectations of citizens across the West African region.

The incoming college replaces five outgoing judges: Justice Gonçalves of Cape Verde, Justice Sengu Mohamed Koroma of Sierra Leone, Justice Dupe Atoki of Nigeria, Justice Gberi-Bè Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire and Justice Edward Amoako Asante of Ghana.