Don’t Interfere in 2027 Elections, Obidients Warn Wike

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Obidient Movement has warned the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against any attempt to influence the outcome of the 2027 general election.

This follows the former Rivers State governor’s declaration that he would lead President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign in Rivers State and the FCT.

The movement urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies to remain impartial and ensure that voters freely determine the outcome of the elections.

Wike had last Monday declared himself the field commander of Tinubu’s re-election campaign in the two territories, a move that has drawn criticism from the political group.

In a statement issued yesterday by its Media and Communications Directorate, the movement said taking charge of a political campaign did not give Wike control over voters or the electoral process.

“Wike must understand that coordinating a political campaign does not confer ownership of the electorate, control over voters, or authority over the electoral process,” the statement said.

The group insisted that Rivers State and the FCT belong to their people and not to any politician, political party, or influential political figure.

It challenged Wike to campaign for Tinubu based on the president’s performance rather than create the impression that political control over the two territories would determine the election outcome.

“If Wike believes the APC deserves victory, he should campaign for it and allow the people to decide. If he believes that Tinubu’s performance will earn him another term, he should present that record to Nigerians and submit himself to the verdict of the ballot box,” the movement said.

The group also called on INEC and security agencies to address concerns about the 2027 elections and demonstrate their independence from political interests.

It warned that any attempt by Wike, his associates or other political actors to manipulate the polls should attract legal consequences.

The movement further urged Nigerians to monitor the elections, document suspected irregularities and report credible evidence of malpractice through lawful channels.

It maintained that the credibility of the 2027 elections would depend on whether votes were freely cast and accurately counted, regardless of the political status of those involved.

The group concluded that neither Wike, Tinubu nor the All Progressives Congress (APC) should regard victory as guaranteed, insisting that the electorate must have the final say.