ASUU Condemns Arrest, Arraignment of ABU Don, Accuses Katsina Govt of Intimidating Academics

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Sokoto Zone, has condemned the arrest and arraignment of Dr. Kurfi of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, describing it as intimidation of academics by the Katsina State Government.

The Zonal Chairman of the Union, Professor Abubakar Sabo Yabo, who briefed journalists in Sokoto said Dr. Kurfi was arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) allegedly on the instruction of the Katsina State Government over his comments on the security situation in the state.

Yabo said the development remains an issue of grave concern to the academic community and the general public, as it raises questions about the misplacement of government priorities.

According to him, it is evident that the recent antics of the government showcase a tendency to instil fear in an already traumatised nation, rather than provide solutions to pressing challenges.

He noted that while ASUU accepts the application of the rule of law in every circumstance, where it becomes a tool for intimidation, it becomes a serious matter of concern to the Union.

The Zonal Chairman stressed that deploying instruments of state security to harass an academic for expressing views on insecurity amounts to an assault on freedom of expression and academic freedom.

He therefore called on the Katsina State Government to focus sincerely on addressing the economic, social and security challenges affecting the state, rather than resorting to unnecessary intimidation of academics.

Yabo further called on relevant security agencies and the judiciary to be fair and impartial in treating Dr. Kurfi, insisting that due process must be strictly observed.

He added: “Let it be on record that Nigerians are watching as the legal processes take place. Justice to one is justice to all, while injustice to one is injustice to all.”

The Union warned that it would not stand aloof while its members are harassed under the guise of law enforcement, stressing that an injury to one academic is an injury to all.

Efforts to get the reaction of the Katsina State Government as at press time proved abortive.