Arewa Group Lauds Tinubu’s Effort to Guarantee Food Security, Sustainable Economic Growth

Linus Aleke in Abuja

A northern political pressure group, the Arewa Revival Project (ARP), has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for its commitment to food security, climate resilience, rural development and sustainable economic growth in Northern Nigeria.

The group highlighted ecological interventions under the Kano River Irrigation Scheme, particularly the rehabilitation and expansion of Tiga Dam, Challawa Gorge Dam and Kafin Chiri Dam in Kano State, as initiatives aimed at boosting food production and improving the livelihoods of commercial farmers.

Declaring support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid, ARP Project Coordinator, Hon. Muttaka Ahmed Ibrahim, said the interventions were being implemented by the Ecological Project Office under the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

“We recognise these projects as practical investments in Kano State’s agricultural potential, with far-reaching benefits for farmers, rural households, agribusinesses and the national economy,” he said.

Ibrahim noted that Tiga Dam, completed in 1974, has a reservoir capacity of approximately 1.97 billion cubic metres, an irrigation potential of about 230,000 hectares and the capacity to support 10 megawatts of hydropower generation.

He explained that the ongoing intervention would open additional irrigation sectors in Yakasai, Gwamma and Gurjiya, covering approximately 875 hectares, through the development of irrigation canals and associated infrastructure.

At Challawa Gorge Dam, the project aims to develop 240 hectares of irrigable land through the construction and rehabilitation of canals, access roads and other hydraulic structures.

Meanwhile, the intervention at Kafin Chiri Dam is expected to open additional irrigation sectors covering approximately 164.91 hectares across Kunpada, Matanfa and Maida.

According to Ibrahim, the projects represent important investments in ecological infrastructure that could improve water management, agricultural productivity and rural livelihoods.

He added that improved irrigation would support year-round farming, increase agricultural output, create jobs and strengthen communities’ resilience to climate-related challenges.

The ARP coordinator also noted that the initiatives aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda’s objectives of enhancing food security, diversifying the economy, reducing poverty and promoting inclusive development.

He emphasised that strengthening Kano State’s irrigation infrastructure would unlock farmers’ productive capacity, attract private investment in agribusiness and improve food supply chains.

In conclusion, Ibrahim reaffirmed the group’s support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid, expressing confidence that continuity in leadership would help consolidate ongoing projects, expand development initiatives and sustain efforts towards national economic transformation.