APEN Plans Homegrown AI Model for Nigerian Classrooms

Funmi Ogundare

The Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN) has unveiled plans to develop a contextualised Artificial Intelligence (AI) model tailored to Nigeria’s socio-cultural realities and educational needs, as more than 300 delegates have registered for its forthcoming 16th annual conference.

The association said the initiative was aimed at ensuring that AI adoption in Nigerian classrooms preserved local values, cultural identity and ethical standards while equipping learners with the skills required to compete globally.

The conference, themed: ‘Human First: Leading with Purpose in the Age of AI’, is scheduled to hold in November 2 and 3,

at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Briefing journalists on Wednesday, the Chairperson of the Planning Committee, Mrs. Bolanle Adewole, said excessive reliance on foreign AI models could produce educational content that failed to reflect Nigeria’s realities.

She said APEN was exploring the development of its own AI engine that would enable schools to access tools and resources relevant to the country’s educational environment.

“AI has not come to kill education; on the contrary, it has come to enhance and support it by promoting innovation, sustainability, and efficiency,” Adewole stated.

She, however, cautioned against unrestricted adoption of the technology, stressing the need for locally developed models that reflected Nigerian experiences rather than generating outputs primarily suited for Europe and other parts of the world.

The conference, according to Adewole, is expected to attract school proprietors, administrators, teachers, parents and international education partners from 14 states in Nigeria and parts of East Africa.

“Although the event was initially projected to attract 350 participants, more than 300 delegates had confirmed their attendance weeks before the conference,” she said, expressing optimism that participation would exceed the target and approach the venue’s capacity of 600.

The conference, she noted, has also secured the support of more than eight corporate sponsors, including several returning partners.

A member of APEN’s Board of Trustees, Mrs. Olufunke Fowler-Amba, said mainstream AI systems were not necessarily designed to accommodate the cultural and educational needs of minority communities and countries such as Nigeria.

She stressed the importance of ensuring that Nigerian children retained their cultural identity while acquiring the competencies required in the global marketplace.

Fowler-Amba said APEN would continue to provide a unified platform for private educators to engage the government on policies affecting the sector.

On the practical application of AI in schools, the association’s Founding Chairman, Mrs. Lai Koiki, said the technology should help reduce teachers’ workloads rather than create fears about job losses.

She said AI could ease administrative burdens, improve lesson planning and streamline student assessment, allowing teachers to concentrate more on classroom mentorship and learners’ development.

Koiki added: “Structured training would help educators acquire the skills needed to remain competitive internationally while maintaining their central role in the learning process.”

She also emphasised APEN’s international engagements, including its relationship with the Council of British International Schools (COBIS) and participation from Kenya and Uganda.

Another member of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Femi Ogunsanya, emphasised the importance of effective governance, continuous professional development and engagement with relevant authorities in sustaining private education institutions.

She said school proprietors needed to understand how to manage institutional change, recruit qualified teachers and provide regular training as AI continued to reshape education.

Ogunsanya added that the Federal Ministry of Education had recognised APEN’s contributions by giving private educators a voice in national education policymaking.

The organisers said the conference would feature specialised breakout sessions for school owners, educational leaders, classroom teachers and parents.

The sessions are expected to provide practical governance frameworks and guidance for implementing human-centred AI practices in schools from November 4.