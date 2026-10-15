APC Releases Nationwide Campaign Rally Schedule, As Tinubu Leads Campaign in 12 States

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released its Nationwide Campaign Rally Schedule for the 2027 presidential election covering 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday during the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) held at the Presidential Villa hinted that he won’t be available for all the campaign because he would not want to abandon governance.

The campaign is scheduled to run from October 2026 through early January 2027, with Lagos hosting the major closing rally on 9th January 2027.

However, according to the timetable sighted on Thursday, President Tinubu is expected to lead the campaign for his re-election in 12 different states, including Kaduna where the ruling party would officially flag-off the campaign on 24th October, 2026.

The schedule shows President Tinubu would also lead the Port Harcourt campaign scheduled to take place on 7th November.

He would also be on the campaign train to Plateau state on the 14th November, and in Ibadan, Oyo state on the 21st November.

Similarly, he would be available to lead the campaign train in Borno State on 25th November, and in Enugu on the 28th November.

The President is also expected to lead in Sokoto on 5th December, thereafter he would lead in Asaba, Delta state on 12th December.

Tinubu would lead the campaign train to Kano, the votes hub in the north on 17th December, while Bauchi state would play host to the APC campaign machinery on 29th November, with the President leading.

The President would lead the campaign to Yola, Adamawa State, the home state of his main challenger, Atiku Abubakar, on Monday, 4th January 2027, while the grand finale of the campaign would be held in Lagos state on Saturday, 9 January, 2027.

Other campaign schedules include: Owerri, Imo -30th December; Akure, Ondo state – 11th November; Bauchi -29th November; Katsina – 2nd December; Uyo, Akwa Ibom – 18th November; Makurdi, Benue State -30th November.

Others are: Abeokuta, Ogun State, 3rd December; Awka, Anambra state -19th November; Gombe state, 3rd November; Kebbi state -17th November; Edo state – 12th November, Kwara state -10th December.

Also, Osun state will host the campaign on 9th December, Abia state 7th December; Yobe state – 16th November, Zamfara state -14th December; Bayelsa state – 15th December, Niger State 16th December, Ekiti state 5th November.

Also on the schedule are: Ebonyi state, 9th November; Taraba state – 19th December, Jigawa state -10th November, Cross River – 2nd November; Kogi state – 8th December; Nasarawa 4th November; and Adamawa State, 4th January 2027.