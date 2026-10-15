  • Thursday, 15th October, 2026

64 Years After Father, Isiaka Abdulrazaq Inherits Tafidan Zazzau Title

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Sixty-four years after his father was turbaned as Tafidan Zazzau, former Chief Financial Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPC Ltd,  Isiaka Abdulrazaq, has been confirmed as the new Tafidan Yamman Zazzau.

The Emir of Zazzau, His Highness, Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, approved the appointment in a letter dated October 7, 2026 signed by the Magatakardan Zazzau, Malam Yusuf Abubakar Hayat.

The Emirate Council said the title recognizes Abdulrazaq’s contributions to peace-building, philanthropy and community development, and his service to the Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna State and Nigeria at large.

The appointment marks the continuation of a family legacy in the Emirate, as Abdulrazaq is the son of the late Alhaji A.G.F. Abdulrazaq, SAN, a foremost lawyer who held the title of Tafidan Zazzau from 1962 until his death.

The Abdulrazaq family has lived in Zaria since the mid-1950s and has maintained enduring relationships with the Zazzau Emirate.

A Barewa College alumnus, Isiaka Abdulrazaq is a lawyer and finance professional who rose to Executive Director, Finance and Accounts at NEPA/PHCN and retired as Chief Financial Officer of the NNPC in 2019.

Born in Zaria, Abdulrazaq attended Barewa College, Zaria, one of Northern Nigeria’s oldest and most reputable educational institutions. His personal and family connections to Zaria reflect a longstanding relationship with the Zazzau Emirate and its people.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Abdulrazaq is widely recognised for his community engagement and philanthropic activities over the years, demonstrating a sustained commitment to the welfare and development of the people.

The Emir and the Zazzau Emirate Council congratulated him, expressing confidence that he would uphold the dignity of the title and discharge its responsibilities with integrity, and prayed that Almighty Allah would guide him and grant him wisdom and strength to fulfil the expectations of the office.

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