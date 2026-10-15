32nd CJN Sports Competition Begins Friday in Kaduna 

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The 32nd edition of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Sports Competition to be hosted by Kaduna State will begin from October 16, the National Sports Association for Judiciary (NASAJ) has announced.

NASAJ, in a statement, noted that the competition which will run through October 29, will be officially opened on Saturday, October 17, 2026.

The association observed that the Chief Justice of Nigeria Sports Competition has evolved into one of the most anticipated annual events within the Nigerian Judiciary.

“Beyond its role as a sporting festival, it serves as a unique platform for fostering unity, friendship, physical fitness, mental well-being, and professional camaraderie among judicial officers and judiciary staff across the federation. The competition also provides participants with an opportunity to showcase their sporting talents and creativity while strengthening the bonds that unite the judicial family,” the statement read in part.

NASAJ disclosed that each year, the tournament brings together participants from courts and judicial institutions nationwide in an atmosphere of healthy competition, teamwork, mutual respect and fellowship, adding that through sport, the competition continues to reinforce the enduring values of discipline, integrity, fairness, excellence and professionalism that are the hallmarks of the judiciary.

The association, which described the successful hosting of the 31st edition in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, as a significant milestone in the history of the games, expressed gratitude to the Almighty God for the success recorded and expresses its profound appreciation to the Government and people of Akwa Ibom State, the Akwa Ibom State Judiciary, and all stakeholders whose hospitality, support and contributions made the event a resounding success.

“This year’s edition promises to be one of the most exciting and memorable in the history of the competition. Participants will compete in a wide range of sporting events, including football, volleyball, handball, lawn tennis, table tennis, badminton, swimming, athletics, scrabble, chess, ayo and other recreational activities. These events are designed to encourage broad participation, strengthen institutional relationships, and promote a healthy work-life balance among members of the judiciary,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, NASAJ expressed profound gratitude to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, for her unwavering support and commitment to the advancement of sports within the judiciary, stating that her visionary leadership and steadfast encouragement continue to inspire initiatives that enhance the welfare, unity, productivity and overall well-being of judicial officers and staff through sporting activities.

The association also commended the Governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, the Government and people of Kaduna State, the Kaduna State Judiciary, the Local Organising Committee, and all stakeholders involved in the preparations for their dedication and commitment towards delivering a successful and memorable tournament.

“As preparations enter their final stages, NASAJ warmly invites members of the media, corporate organisations, development partners, stakeholders, and the general public to support and participate in this unique gathering of the Nigerian Judiciary. Beyond celebrating sporting excellence, the competition will further strengthen the bonds of unity, friendship, cooperation, and understanding that are essential to the effective administration of justice in Nigeria.

“NASAJ looks forward to welcoming participants and guests from across the country to Kaduna State for what promises to be an outstanding celebration of sportsmanship, fellowship, wellness, and judicial excellence,” the statement read.