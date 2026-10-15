2027: Peter Obi Not Missing from Policy Debate, Declares Obi-Kwankwaso Coalition

• Insists NDC presidential candidate has consistently presented policy alternatives

• Cites Obi’s positions on electricity, production, insecurity, healthcare, faults FG’s 30-day fuel price reduction

Sunday Ehigiator





The Big Tent Coalition for Obi/Kwankwaso has rejected a THISDAY report of October 14, 2026 suggesting that the presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, was missing from the policy debate ahead of the 2027 general election, insisting that he has consistently presented policy alternatives on critical national issues.

The coalition also demanded that THISDAY give its right of reply the same front-page prominence and visibility as the newspaper’s October 14, 2026 lead story, titled, “2027 Presidential Poll: Atiku Brings Tinubu into Policy Debate, Obi Missing.”

In a statement by its Director of Media and Communications, Charles Odibo, titled, “Right of Reply: THISDAY’s False Narrative on Peter Obi: Nothing Could Be Further from the Truth,” the coalition described the report as misleading and inaccurate.

It said, “Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and the leading candidate in this race, has been consistently, publicly and substantively at the forefront of policy discussions and the presentation of concrete alternatives, more than any other presidential candidate.

“To suggest he is ‘missing’ from the policy debate is a distortion that does a disservice to Nigerians and to responsible journalism.”

The coalition stated that Obi had consistently engaged Nigerians on critical policy issues through interviews, television appearances, and other public platforms, rather than relying solely on press statements or political surrogates.

It said, “Obi does not govern by press statements or through surrogates. He speaks directly to Nigerians on the issues that matter.”

Describing him as the most interviewed presidential candidate in the history of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, the group said he had continued to offer policy alternatives and subject himself to public scrutiny.

On electricity generation and transmission, the coalition said Obi had repeatedly advocated increased investment in generation capacity, comprehensive reforms of transmission and distribution infrastructure, and decentralisation where necessary.

It added that his approach included creating an enabling environment to attract private investment while ensuring accountability and reliability in the power sector.

Obi’s focus, according to the coalition, remained ending persistent electricity shortages and making power supply a driver of production and industrialisation.

On the economy, the group said Obi had consistently called for a transition from a consumption-driven economy to a production-based system through investment in agriculture, manufacturing, solid minerals, and value addition.

It also listed targeted incentives for productive sectors, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, and the removal of structural bottlenecks that made local production uncompetitive among his proposed measures.

“He has repeatedly stated that leadership must measure success by what the nation produces, not merely what it consumes or borrows,” the coalition said.

On insecurity, particularly in northern Nigeria, the group said Obi had advocated a comprehensive security architecture combining intelligence-driven operations, community engagement, technology, and the political will to protect lives and livelihoods.

It maintained that farmers must be able to return safely to their farmlands and resume agricultural activities, adding that insecurity should not remain an unending political talking point while citizens continued to suffer.

The coalition also highlighted Obi’s position on primary healthcare, saying he has consistently advocated investment in primary healthcare centres, preventive care and basic health infrastructure.

It said the measures were essential to improving human development outcomes, boosting productivity, reducing poverty, and strengthening access to essential services.

The statement said, “These positions are on the public record. They are not hidden. They are not absent. They are available for any serious journalist or citizen to examine.”

The coalition also cited Obi’s October 11, 2026 criticism of the federal government’s 30-day fuel price reduction at NNPC Retail stations, which he reportedly described as reactive political optics rather than sound policy.

According to the group, Obi questioned the reach and potential impact of the temporary intervention, stating that approximately 900 NNPC Retail stations out of an estimated 24,000 petrol stations nationwide would account for less than four per cent of the outlets.

The statement said Obi had questioned “what lasting impact a temporary discount of less than five per cent could have on poverty, unemployment, insecurity, or productivity”.

It added that he advocated a broader approach to public support, extending subsidy assistance beyond petrol to agriculture, healthcare, education, and infrastructure, while prioritising policies capable of genuinely reducing the cost of living.

Further faulting THISDAY’s presentation of the policy debate, the coalition said the report created the wrong impression that Obi had been absent from discussions on the country’s challenges, despite his repeated public interventions.

It, therefore, demanded that the newspaper publish its response with the same prominence accorded to the original report.

The Big Tent Coalition for Obi/Kwankwaso stated, “We, therefore, demand that THISDAY Newspaper afford this ‘Right of Reply’ the same front-page prominence and visibility that it gave to the original story. Anything less would compound the injury already done to the facts and to the integrity of the public discourse.”

The coalition urged the media to ensure that political reporting reflected candidates’ positions accurately, stressing that Nigerians deserve informed discussions based on facts rather than selective narratives.

The statement added, “Nigerians deserve accurate reporting. They deserve policy debate grounded in truth, not selective narratives. Peter Obi has never been missing from the issues. He has been leading on them.”