Tenaris Nigeria Marks 25, Expands Capacity with $10m Thermal Insulation Plant

Peter Uzoho

Tenaris Global Services has marked 25 years of operations in Nigeria with the inauguration of its upgraded $10 million thermal insulation plant in Onne, Rivers State, and the successful completion of the coating campaign for the Bonga North deepwater project.

The celebration, held recently, at the Federal Lighter Terminal, Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne, brought together government officials, regulators and industry operators for a three in one event commemorating 25 years of Tenaris in Nigeria, the completion of the Bonga North pipe coating campaign, and the commissioning of Pipe Coaters Nigeria Limited’s 5 Layer Thermal Insulation Plant.

Over the past quarter century, Tenaris has supported some of Nigeria’s most complex onshore, shallow water and deepwater developments, continuously investing in local capabilities to meet evolving industry demands.

For Bonga North, the company invested approximately $10 million in the complete refurbishment and upgrade of its Five Layer coating line in Onne, bringing into operation the only 5 Layer Thermal Insulation Plant in Sub Saharan Africa. The investment brings advanced coating technologies closer to customers and further strengthens Nigeria’s industrial base.

The campaign required advanced technical capabilities and was delivered on an accelerated schedule. It demonstrated that high specification deepwater scopes, including Three Layer Polypropylene anti corrosion coating and Five Layer Polypropylene thermal insulation coating, can be executed in-country to world class standards, retaining expenditure, fostering local expertise and building a legacy of knowledge for future offshore projects.

Managing Director of Tenaris in Nigeria, Rosario Osobase, said the milestones tell a single story of commitment, capability and partnership.

“These achievements, including the commissioning of the only 5 Layer Thermal Insulation Plant in Sub Saharan Africa, reflect our long term commitment to supporting the growth of Nigeria’s energy industry through investment, innovation and the development of local expertise,” she said, noting that the Bonga North project leaves a lasting legacy of technical capability and demonstrates the maturity of Nigeria’s industrial ecosystem.

Commercial Vice President, Sub Saharan Africa, Europe and Caspian Sea, Alessandro D’Angelo, said Nigeria is entering a new phase of growth and Tenaris is well positioned to support it.

“Reaching this milestone reflects our confidence in Nigeria’s long term potential,” he said, adding that continuity of investment and project activity will be critical to strengthening local value creation as new opportunities emerge.

Tenaris’ resilience has been one of its defining characteristics. While several pipe companies closed and many EPC firms exited Nigeria between 2014 and 2023 as a result of reduced project activity and market uncertainty, Tenaris remained committed to the country.

The company maintained its OCTG threading facility in Onne through multiple market cycles, continued developing its people through local and international assignments, and preserved its coating capabilities in anticipation of renewed demand.

That commitment is now yielding results as oil and gas production reaches new levels, indigenous operators expand their footprint and international energy companies continue to invest in Nigeria’s deepwater future.

The company has built its value proposition around people, infrastructure and technology.

With manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, service centers in 19 countries, approximately 25,000 employees representing more than 100 nationalities and a global production capacity of 8 million tons of steel pipe annually, Tenaris has leveraged its global expertise, research and development capabilities and technological leadership to localize advanced services in Nigeria.

Wherever it operates, the company invests in infrastructure, develops people and becomes an integral part of its host communities.

In Nigeria, this has translated into premium OCTG supply, accessories and coating technologies that support well delivery and pipeline developments.

Over the last decade alone, more than 20,000 tons of OCTG have been supplied for legacy Shell assets now operated by Renaissance Africa Energy Company, supporting energy delivery to homes and industries.

Through its subsidiary, Pipe Coaters Nigeria Limited, Tenaris has also supported strategic gas pipeline projects that are helping unlock gas for industrialization and economic growth.

Senior Director, Commercial, Sub Saharan Africa, Tenaris, Juan Juanicotena, said the company’s 25 year journey in Nigeria is first and foremost a story of partnership.

Recalling the successful execution of the Bonga North campaign, he noted that despite its technical complexity and demanding schedule, the project was delivered on time in Nigeria.

“This demonstrates that Nigeria possesses the people, infrastructure and industrial capabilities required to execute projects of the highest quality standards and positions the country strongly for future developments such as Bonga Southwest, Obodo and Zabazaba,” he said.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, commended Tenaris for its exceptional commitment to Nigeria, noting that “Tenaris did not leave” during challenging periods when many others exited the market.

He described the occasion as more than an anniversary celebration, stating that it represents a powerful demonstration of industrial capacity, skilled Nigerian jobs and meaningful technology transfer.

As Chairman of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), the Minister emphasized the need for consistent implementation of local content legislation to sustain companies that have invested in Nigeria’s industrial capacity and ensure the retention of skilled jobs and strategic capabilities within the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Mrs. Olu Verheijen, in a virtual keynote address, said that reaching 25 years of continuous operations in Nigeria is a significant achievement and reflects Tenaris’ enduring confidence in the country through sustained investment, infrastructure development and talent cultivation.

She described the completion of the Bonga North coating campaign and the commissioning of the 5 Layer Thermal Insulation Plant as testaments to the company’s belief in Nigeria’s future, adding that the Tenaris brand has become synonymous with quality, reliability and long term commitment. She also commended the leadership of Rosario Osobase as evidence that talent and excellence know no gender in Nigeria’s energy industry.

For Tenaris, the new thermal insulation plant is more than infrastructure. It represents a long term investment in people, partnerships and Nigeria itself. As the only 5 Layer Thermal Insulation Plant in Sub Saharan Africa, it strengthens Nigeria’s position as a regional hub for advanced coating solutions while enabling customers to execute increasingly complex projects with world class products and specialized services delivered locally.

With continuity of projects and investment, the company says it is well positioned to continue delivering world class products and specialized services that enable customers to execute increasingly complex projects while advancing Nigeria’s energy ambitions for decades to come.

Other industry leaders who joined in celebrating Tenaris’ 25 years of resilience, partnership and meaningful contributions to the development of Nigeria’s oil and gas industry included the Executive Commissioner, Development and Production, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Mr. Enorense Amadasu; pioneer Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Director on the Board of Tenaris Global Services Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ernest Nwapa; Director, Corporate Services, NCDMB, Dr. Abdulmalik Halilu; Acting Director, Monitoring and Evaluation, NCDMB, Mr. Esueme Dan Kikile, Esq.; Chief Executive Officer, Renaissance Africa Energy Company, Mr. Tony Attah, represented by Vice President, Development, Wells and Technology, Mr. Abdulrahman Mijinyawa; Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo), represented by Bonga North Project Director, Mr. Ian Kellagher; Managing Director, ExxonMobil Nigeria, represented by Mr. Etabuko Abirhire; Managing Director, Oando Energy Resources, represented by Mr. Solomon Agba; Executive Director, Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS), Mr. Gwueke Ajaifo; Treasurer, Petroleum Contractors Trade Section (PCTS), Mr. Kehinde Onitiri; and General Secretary, Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN), Mr. Eloka Ejeh, alongside other distinguished leaders and stakeholders from across Nigeria’s energy value chain.