Nigeria Demands Justice over Citizen’s Death in South African Police Custody

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg has demanded a thorough investigation into the death of another Nigerian national, Odueze Chimezie Odueze, who allegedly died following torture by South African police officers in Cape Town.

The consulate, in a press statement dated October 13, 2026, said Odueze died on October 9 in the Parklands area of Cape Town, describing the incident as a source of shock and distress to his family and the Nigerian community in South Africa.

According to the statement issued by the Consul General, Ninikanwa Okey-Uche, the deceased was reportedly arrested at a shopping centre on suspicion of drug possession and subsequently taken to his residence for a search.

The consulate said no drugs were found during the search but alleged that Odueze was nevertheless subjected to torture.

The mission expressed grave concern over what it described as a recurring pattern of alleged extrajudicial killings involving Nigerians in South Africa, warning that the incidents raised serious questions about the safety and protection of Nigerian citizens and other foreign nationals in the country.

It also linked its concerns to reports of xenophobic and Afrophobic attacks and threats against foreign nationals, urging the South African authorities to ensure that allegations of abuse by law enforcement officers were investigated impartially and transparently.

“No matter what the allegations may be, there are processes and steps to justice,” the consulate said, stressing that criminal allegations should be addressed through established legal procedures and that suspects were entitled to a fair hearing before a court of law.

The mission called on the relevant South African authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into Odueze’s death and ensure that anyone found culpable was prosecuted in accordance with the law.

It further appealed to Nigerians living in South Africa to remain calm, law-abiding and security-conscious amid reported attacks and threats against foreign nationals.

The consulate extended its condolences to Odueze’s family and assured Nigerians that it would continue to pursue the protection, welfare and fair treatment of Nigerian citizens in South Africa.

Reaffirming its commitment to seeking justice for the deceased, the mission declared that it would not relent in insisting that “Nigerian and all lives matter.”