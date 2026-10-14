NASU: Nigerian Workers Deserve Living Wage, Not Minimum Wage 

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has said Nigerian workers are seeking for wage increase that are in line with current economic reality.

NASU President, Comrade Makolo Hassan, who spoke at the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of NASU on Tuesday, said that the N70,000 national minimum wage has become a “slave wage”, insisting Nigerian workers deserve a living wage that guarantees dignity and survival.

He said that apart from a living wage, the. university workers are demanding affordable electricity with universal metering, end to estimated billing, and fair tariff system, as well as decisive intervention in housing crisis through workers’ housing schemes and protection against unreasonable rent increases.

Hassan said while the N70,000 minimum wage was a hard-won victory, prevailing economic realities have rendered it grossly inadequate.

“With the increase in pump prices, astronomical rise in cost of food, transportation, housing, electricity, healthcare and other essential commodities, the current minimum wage has effectively become a slave wage that can no longer sustain Nigerian workers and their families,” he said.

He therefore called on the Federal Government to immediately set in motion machinery for urgent review of the wage in line with cost of living, and institutionalise periodic wage reviews and cost-of-living adjustments.

“Nigerian workers deserve not merely a minimum wage, but a living wage that guarantees decent living conditions and preserves purchasing power,” he said.

The NASU president described as landmark achievement, the successful conclusion and signing of the Year 2026 FGN/NASU Agreements after negotiations that started since 2017.

He said agreement for universities and inter-university centres was signed on June 29, 2026, while those for polytechnics and colleges of education were signed on September 3, 2026, commending the negotiating team for resilience.

On cost of living crisis, Hassan said that government’s statistics on inflation improvements do not reflect reality in homes and markets.

He noted that with food inflation at 20.31 per cent in July 2026, the Federal Government needs to provide urgent support for farmers, security for farming communities, storage and transport infrastructure and investment in domestic food production,

He warned that nearly 35 million Nigerians could face acute food insecurity in 2026 lean season.

On fuel subsidy removal, he said every increase in fuel cost quickly impacts on fares and food prices.

Domestic refining, he said, must translate to measurable relief, not higher margins for operators, while government must expand affordable mass transportation and assess CNG interventions.

He also demanded affordable electricity with universal metering, end to estimated billing, and fair tariff system, as well as decisive intervention in housing crisis through workers’ housing schemes and protection against unreasonable rent increases.

Hassan rejected increasing casualisation of labour and exploitation of contract employment to deny workers job security and benefits, demanding equal pay for equal value and regularisation of casual workers. He reaffirmed collective bargaining and freedom of association as fundamental rights.

On the economy, he said youth unemployment remains critical, with millions entering labour market yearly to meet casualisation. NASU demands national employment strategy anchored on apprenticeship and vocational education, and organising of informal sector workers.

He decried de-industrialisation, noting that Monetary Policy Rate at 26.5 per cent creates high-cost credit hostile to manufacturing, demanding affordable developmental finance.

He said GDP growth of 3.89 per cent in Q1 2026 means little if wages cannot feed families, insisting progress must be measured by decent jobs and living wages.

Hassan lamented mass poverty, citing World Bank estimate that 63 per cent of Nigerians lived below poverty line in 2025, calling for progressive tax system where wealth is taxed, scrutiny of borrowing and debt servicing, and accountability for increased revenues to states.

He also raised healthcare and education crisis, brain drain of doctors, nurses, academics and technicians due to poor conditions, demanding prompt payment of pensions and gratuities.

On insecurity, he said banditry and kidnapping threaten decent work, insisting protection of farmers and rural workers must be national labour priority.

He urged labour to set agenda for 2027 elections around jobs, living wages, public services and security, saying workers must assess every candidate on those standards.

Earlier while declaring the event open, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Dingyadi, said that the Federal Government is aware of challenges economic reforms pose for workers and is committed to cushioning their effects.

He said that was why the administration implemented N70,000 minimum wage with unprecedented speed and continues engagement with labour to enhance purchasing power.

“I assure you Ministry of Labour remains your partner. My doors are always open,” Dingyadi said, pledging to address legitimate demands through social dialogue and collective bargaining.

He urged members to promote efficiency, accountability and high work ethics, commending NASU President, Dr. Makolo Hassan, and General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, for maintaining industrial peace.

He commended NASU for maintaining industrial harmony and being antagonistic, noting that the union is expected to advance workers’ welfare through constructive engagement while safeguarding educational system stability.