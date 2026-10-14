Kano Committed to High-impact Health Research, Says KIRCT

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

The Kano Independent Research Centre Trust (KIRCT) has disclosed that it will continue to provide high-impact services and cutting-edge research outcomes capable of addressing existing and emerging health challenges in Kano, Nigeria, and beyond.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Centre, Prof. Aliyu Abdu, disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the Advanced Bioinformatics Workshop organised by KIRCT in Kano yesterday.

He said KIRCT is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to enable scientists to conduct advanced research locally without travelling abroad, adding that its researchers are currently working on several health areas, including genomics, breast cancer, antimicrobial resistance, vaccines and others.

Prof. Abdu noted that the Centre has also established mutually beneficial collaborations with research institutions within and outside the region, with plans to expand globally.

According to him, the training covered young scientists to conduct impactful research,s which is one of the mandates of the Centre.

He commended the diversity of the workshop participants, especially with regard to gender distribution, and urged the participants to apply the knowledge to be gained from the workshop for the benefit of humanity.

He thanked the funders of the Centre, Pfizer Inc. and the Kano State Government, for their support, and lauded the board and management of the Centre for the progress it recorded.

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Kano State Governor on Health Services and member of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Ibrahim Musa Idris, reaffirmed the state government’s support for the Centre.

He said the administration of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is pleased with the Centre’s impressive progress, expressing optimism that the Centre will soon be on the global map for providing innovative health solutions.