itel Energy Launches PowerTank Hybrid Inverter

itel Energy launched the PowerTank 1000 all-in-one backup power unit and the IP54 11kW Hybrid Inverter, the latest additions to a portfolio spanning residential energy storage, commercial and industrial energy storage, solar and integrated energy solutions proof of a mission that has always been simple: bring the energy every Nigerian needs, and back it with service that shows up. Every launch comes with a 48-hour Aftersale Service resolution commitment, door-to-door service that comes to your home or shop, 5 flagship service centers, and over 150 service centers across more than 60 cities. Anyone can sell you a product. Very few will show up at your gate when it fails.

Nigerians know the sound of the problem too well the generator that coughs to life at 7pm, the fuel money that disappears faster than it arrives, the freezer defrosting during a long outage, the shop that closes early because the light didn’t come. That reality is what itel Energy builds for, at every scale. When Mrs. Zainab Shogbesan, 42, moved to a neighborhood with unreliable power, daily family life became challenging. She chose an itel Energy 6kW inverter, 5kWh battery and solar panels, giving her control over her power. Meanwhile, Sinomart, Ogun State, installed four 8kW inverters with a 16kWh battery to keep essential retail operations running. Different needs, same promise: reliable power and dependable support.

“Reliable energy should not be a luxury in Nigeria,” said Global Marketing Lead at itel Energy, Farah Huang,. “With PowerTank 1000 and the IPV IP54 11KW Hybrid Inverter, we are giving people more power, longer runtime and more control over their own electricity and behind every unit is a service network that treats a fault as our problem, not the customer’s. That is the difference we are willing to be judged on.”