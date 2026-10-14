Daniel’s GFF Sponsors 754 Patients for Free Surgeries

James Sowole in Abeokuta

No fewer than 754 patients have been scheduled to benefit from free surgeries and medical treatments from October 9 to October 24, 2026, and are sponsored by Gateway Front Foundation (GFF).

The GFF, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary, is being sponsored by the Senator representing Ogun East in the Senate, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, covering nine local government areas of Ogun State.

The programme was organised in conjunction with Sharing Hope Medical Mission, USA; Redeemed Medical Village (RMV), and Eye Foundation Hospital.

While the surgical aspects, which cover major and minor surgeries of the eye, orthopedics, gynaecological surgeries, plastic surgeries and medical treatment, will take place at the Redeemed Medical Village in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) City, Ogun State, other medical services will take place in other 12 centres within the Ogun East senatorial district.

Speaking at the commencement of the programme at the RMV, the Chief Medical Consultant to the Gateway Front Foundation, Dr Bankole Osisanya, said the foundation had conducted prescreening exercises at 12 centres to identify patients requiring surgical procedures, adding that the exercise was still ongoing and the number of beneficiaries could increase.

According to him, the programme also provides free medical consultations, diagnostic assessments and medications to patients attending the various centres.

He explained that the surgical component was designed to address conditions requiring operations, while the general medical outreach would ensure that residents who needed routine examinations and treatment could also benefit from the initiative.

Osisanya said the foundation was collaborating with Sharing Hope Medical Mission, USA, and the Redeemer’s Health Village to deliver the programme, with the objective of surpassing the achievements of previous medical missions organised by Sharing Hope International.

He added that the Eye Foundation was also participating in the initiative, providing free eyeglasses and eye drops to beneficiaries through teams visiting the various outreach centres.

The medical consultant said doctors, nurses and other paramedics from the United States were participating in the programme, with most of the visiting medical personnel deployed to the surgical centre to support the operations.

At The Ark, one of the 13 medical outreach locations, Osisanya said three doctors, including two family physicians from the United States, were attending to patients, supported by interpreters to facilitate communication between the medical personnel and beneficiaries.

He said approximately eight nurses were also conducting preliminary assessments, including checks on patients’ blood pressure, random blood sugar levels, weight, temperature and hepatitis B status, before they proceeded to consultations with doctors and received prescribed medications free of charge.

Patients identified during the consultations as requiring surgical interventions, he explained, were referred to the designated hospital, where the free operations were scheduled to commence the following day.

Osisanya attributed the medical mission to the 25th anniversary of the Gateway Front Foundation, established in 2001, saying the initiative was sponsored by former Ogun State Governor, Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

He described the sponsorship as a humanitarian intervention driven by Daniel’s concern for the welfare of the people, insisting that the programme was non-political and intended to provide healthcare support to those who might otherwise struggle to access medical services.

The consultant said he had personally worked with Daniel on medical outreaches over the past three years, travelling to different communities to provide treatment and support to people in need.

On arrangements for beneficiaries after the exercise, Osisanya said the foundation’s direct follow-up activities during the mission were generally limited to about 48 hours, after which patients were expected to continue their care with their regular healthcare providers.

He advised beneficiaries who underwent surgery or received medical treatment to return to their regular doctors for necessary follow-up consultations, adding that they could also benefit from subsequent outreach programmes when organised.

One of the beneficiaries, Joseph Akpan, expressed appreciation to the organisers, saying the medical team had been attending to patients, conducting examinations and providing treatment since last Friday.

Akpan said he had received medications and undergone medical tests during the outreach, adding that medical personnel discovered that his blood pressure was very high and provided medication to help manage the condition. He thanked the organisers for bringing free healthcare services to the community, and prayed for their continued wellbeing.