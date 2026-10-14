Dangote Group, Botswana Exchange Laud NGX Group for Driving Cross-Border Collaboration

Dangote Industries Limited and the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) have commended Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) for bringing African exchanges together to expand cross-border investment opportunities through the ongoing roadshow for the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE offer.

The commendation came on Wednesday at an investor engagement in Gaborone, following an earlier engagement in Nairobi, Kenya.

The roadshow forms part of NGX Group’s wider initiative to deepen collaboration among African exchanges and widen access to investment opportunities across the continent.

The Group Chief Financial Officer of Dangote Industries Limited, Murat Erden, praised NGX Group, under the leadership of Group Chairman, Alhaji Umaru Kwairanga, and Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Temi Popoola, for galvanising African exchanges around the initiative, which began with an engagement convened by NGX Group in Lagos in April 2026.

He also highlighted the role of digital innovation in broadening access to the offer, citing the addition of WhatsApp to NGX Invest, and acknowledged the partnership between NGX Group and participating exchanges in reaching investors across their respective markets.

The Chief Executive Officer of the BSE, Aobakwe Aupa Monyatsi, also welcomed the collaboration, highlighting the value of partnerships among African exchanges and the opportunity to widen participation by encouraging additional markets to join the initiative.

At the earlier engagement in Nairobi, President and Chief Executive of Dangote Industries Limited, Aliko Dangote, lauded Kwairanga and Popoola for their role in advancing collaboration among African capital-market institutions.

He highlighted how stronger ties between exchanges could enable companies to raise capital across multiple markets rather than being limited to their home markets. Citing the planned refinery in Mokowe-Lamu, Kenya, as an example, he pointed to the potential for businesses operating across Africa to list in more than one market.

NGX Group Chairman, Kwairanga, said: “Our vision is to build stronger connections among African capital markets, making it easier for businesses to access capital and for investors to participate in opportunities across the continent. The collaboration around the Dangote Refinery offer demonstrates what African exchanges can achieve when we work together towards a shared objective.”

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Popoola, has similarly emphasised the importance of translating continental ambition into practical partnerships. He said: “When we began this engagement, our objective was continental: to bring African exchanges together and explore how we can create stronger connections between African capital markets.”

NGX Invest, NGX Group’s electronic public-offering platform, supports subscriptions through more than 180 distribution channels, including stockbrokers, banks and fintech companies. The addition of WhatsApp as an access channel further expands the ways investors can access the offer.

The roadshow continues with engagements at the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) and the Ethiopian Securities Exchange (ESX), extending the initiative’s reach and creating further opportunities for African exchanges to collaborate on cross-border investment.