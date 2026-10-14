CONAA Mobilises Artisans Nationwide for Tinubu’s Re-election, Targets 15m Votes

Funmi Ogundare

The Coalition of Nigerian Artisan Associations (CONAA) has pledged to mobilise artisans across the 36 states of the federation to secure 15 million votes for President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima in the 2027 presidential election.

The coalition, which acknowledged the economic hardship confronting Nigerians, said it believed the economic reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration would yield long-term benefits for the country.

Speaking at a press conference on the 2027 elections and the role of artisans in electoral politics in Lagos, the Director-General of CONAA, Chief Segun Ajibulu, announced plans for a nationwide mobilisation campaign to sensitise artisans and secure support for the president and his deputy ahead of the election.

He said the campaign would involve the production of 10 million educational pamphlets, internet radio broadcasts and social media campaigns, supported by coordinating units established across the six geopolitical zones.

Ajibulu noted that the coalition would also embark on a nationwide tour beginning October 15 to educate and mobilise artisans for the 2027 elections.

Describing the election as significant to Nigeria and the international community, the DG said the country’s position as Africa’s largest democracy and home to more than 200 million people made the electoral process important beyond its borders.

The coalition comprises several artisan associations, including mechanics, carpenters, welders, aluminium workers, iron benders and bricklayers.

Explaining its decision to support the Tinubu administration, he acknowledged that Nigeria continued to grapple with longstanding challenges, including poverty, unemployment, corruption, inadequate housing, terrorism and questions surrounding national cohesion.

He, however, argued that the challenges were deeply rooted in the country’s history and could not be resolved within three or four years.

According to him, “The administration has recorded progress in some areas, including security, education financing, infrastructure development and foreign reserves, which has justified our support for Tinubu and Shettima.”

On security, CONAA cited reported military operations against terrorist groups, including the killing of terrorists in Borno State and the reported elimination of an Islamic state West Africa province commander, Abdussamad Ohida, in Ondo State.

Ajibulu said the reported gains had helped restore confidence in the Federal Government’s capacity to address insecurity, adding that a more stable environment was necessary for artisans and small businesses to thrive.

The DG also expressed support for the proposed establishment of state police, describing it as a significant step towards restructuring Nigeria’s security architecture.

He argued that decentralising policing would help address security challenges that continued to discourage local and foreign investment.

On education, he commended the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), describing it as an important intervention to expand access to tertiary education.

He claimed that the programme had recorded between 1.5 million and 1.6 million direct student beneficiaries as of mid-2026, with more than N282 billion disbursed in loans to students.

On the economy, Ajibulu cited improvements in remittances by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), arguing that increased contributions to the federation account could strengthen government revenue and support economic growth.

He contrasted the corporation’s reported remittances under the current administration with the zero remittance recorded in 2022, despite NNPC declaring a profit of N2.52 trillion in its 2022 audited financial statement.

The DG also endorsed the Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway and proposed additional highway projects, including the Lagos-Sokoto and Calabar-Enugu routes, saying the projects would improve connectivity and stimulate economic activities when completed.

He further said Nigeria’s foreign reserves had risen above $55 billion, noting that this is the highest level in more than 18 years, with an increase of over $12.7 billion in the preceding year.

He expressed optimism that sustained economic improvements would strengthen the informal sector and improve the livelihoods of artisans across the country.

Ajibulu was accompanied at the press conference by the General Secretary of the Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association, Mr David Ajitumobi; the Vice-President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum; and the Chairman of the South-East Artisan Coalition, Mr. Fred Ojinika.