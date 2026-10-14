Clergy Warns against New Age Excesses

Becky Uba Umenyili

Nigerians have been advised to uphold the dignity of work and good labour against the fast-growing get-rich-quick syndrome acts like kidnapping, human trafficking, ritual practices and other illegal acts against human rights and societal development.

In his message for the 2026 Catechetical Week programme held nationwide, the Chairman of the National Association Directors of Religious Education (NADRE), of the Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Albert Ebosele, observed that most Nigerians, especially Christians, have engaged in excessive pursuit of power and wealth, occultism and syncretism (mixing Christianity with occultism), unhealthy attachments to irrelevant cultural practices for the purposes of sustenance, security and success.

He noted that these immoral practices constitute auxiliary gods against the Biblical injunctions to have no other god except God Almighty and trust in Divine Providence and ethical business conduct, through observance of established norms and work ethics.

The programme further enjoined all Christians and especially Catholics faithful to be agents of change against prosperity obsession and new-age idolatry, irresponsible use of social media, noting that without proper teaching, innocent people tend to believe that “every loud.

voice has authority, every claimed miracle appears authentic and every trending spiritual practices seem harmless”, until proved otherwise.

The programme therefore, called for perseverance in all good works and transparency in business deals for proper accountability in nation-building.