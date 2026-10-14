Ankara Kids Fashion Show: How ShakaraSquare Celebrated African Prints and Young Talent in Lagos

Lagos came alive with a burst of colour, and runway swagger on Saturday, October 10, as ShakaraSquare hosted the much-anticipated Ankara Kids Fashion Show.

Convened by Ijeoma Ude, founder of ShakaraSquare.ng, the event transformed the runway into a joyful celebration of African heritage, where young runway stars, leading fashion houses, and proud parents gathered for an unforgettable afternoon of style and culture.

From the moment the show kicked off, the energy in the room was electric. High-energy dance routines by talented kids’ dance troupes and soulful song performances set the stage, paving the way for the main highlight: the young trendsetters themselves.

Aged between five and twelve, the mini models owned the catwalk with the poise and confidence of seasoned professionals.

Walking majestically in custom-cut African print ensembles, the kids captivated the audience as they showcased a wide array of contemporary Ankara designs, ranging from structured regal attire to playful, modern street style.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the showcase, convener Ijeoma Ude emphasized that the initiative goes far deeper than simply wearing pretty clothes.

“The Ankara Kids Fashion Show is about giving the next generation a platform to build unshakeable self-confidence, express their creativity, and wear their cultural identity with pride,” Ude shared.

Expressing deep gratitude during her official address, Ude extended warm thanks to the corporate sponsors and creative minds whose support brought the vision to life.

“An ambitious event of this scale is only possible when you have partners who truly believe in nurturing young talent and preserving our culture,” Ude noted. “I am profoundly grateful to our corporate sponsors, government bodies, and brand partners for believing in this vision and investing in our children’s future.

“To our brilliant designers, thank you for your craftsmanship, patience, and tireless dedication. You didn’t just stitch clothes; you created masterpieces that made these children feel like royalty on that stage.”

Ude also praised the hands-on dedication of participating mothers and guardians, whose active support during auditions and fitting sessions proved instrumental to the show’s success.

The runway featured vibrant collections from seven standout fashion houses, including U-JAY Fashion, Prime Start Apparel Concept, Rose & Michell, RA-Jaz Clothiers, DE LOOK, BY CANDY Luxury Costumes, and Kingstrybe. Complete with tailored styling, bespoke accessories, and professional makeup, each brand delivered a polished presentation that proved high fashion isn’t just for adults.

The cultural extravaganza drew major backing from corporate giants and government institutions alike, with support from Kellogg’s, Zenith Bank Plc, Mikano International Limited, Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Wendy’s Cold, Paddysco Sports Limited, and Stylenest Hair & Beauty.

More than just a fashion presentation, the ShakaraSquare Ankara Kids Fashion Show delivered an uplifting, wholesome cultural experience—leaving parents, fashion lovers, and supporters inspired by the incredible potential of Nigeria’s youngest creatives.