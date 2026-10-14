2027: CSOs, Nigerians Told To Hold Politicians Accountable

Nigeria Forward, a socio-political group, has urged civil society organisations and Nigerians to hold politicians accountable for their statements and actions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group warned against hate speech, personality attacks and fake news, saying such practices could deepen divisions in the country.

Its Co-Convener, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, PhD, made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement followed the commencement of public political campaigns by candidates and political parties.

Nigeria Forward expressed concern over what it described as the growing use of character assassination and campaign of calumny by political actors.

It urged candidates to focus on policies, manifestoes and programmes that would help voters make informed decisions.

The group also condemned the alleged misuse of digital platforms to spread misinformation and hate speech for political advantage.

It said political ambition should be pursued with decency, mutual respect and patriotism.

“Our politicians must take a cue from their contemporaries in the advanced and developed democracies, where electioneering campaigns are based on issues, manifestoes, policies and programmes that are intended to be implemented for the benefit of the electorates,” the statement read.

The group urged politicians to avoid inflammatory statements capable of threatening national unity and peaceful coexistence.

It also called on civil society organisations, corporate bodies and well-meaning Nigerians to scrutinise politicians’ conduct and hold them responsible for divisive remarks.

Nigeria Forward said the 2027 campaigns should promote issue-based debates rather than personal attacks.

It added that responsible political engagement was necessary to sustain peace, unity and development in the country.