  • Wednesday, 14th October, 2026

2027: CSOs, Nigerians Told To Hold Politicians Accountable

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

Nigeria Forward, a socio-political group, has urged civil society organisations and Nigerians to hold politicians accountable for their statements and actions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group warned against hate speech, personality attacks and fake news, saying such practices could deepen divisions in the country.

Its Co-Convener, Comrade Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, PhD, made the call in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The statement followed the commencement of public political campaigns by candidates and political parties.

Nigeria Forward expressed concern over what it described as the growing use of character assassination and campaign of calumny by political actors.

It urged candidates to focus on policies, manifestoes and programmes that would help voters make informed decisions.

The group also condemned the alleged misuse of digital platforms to spread misinformation and hate speech for political advantage.

It said political ambition should be pursued with decency, mutual respect and patriotism.

“Our politicians must take a cue from their contemporaries in the advanced and developed democracies, where electioneering campaigns are based on issues, manifestoes, policies and programmes that are intended to be implemented for the benefit of the electorates,” the statement read.

The group urged politicians to avoid inflammatory statements capable of threatening national unity and peaceful coexistence.

It also called on civil society organisations, corporate bodies and well-meaning Nigerians to scrutinise politicians’ conduct and hold them responsible for divisive remarks.

Nigeria Forward said the 2027 campaigns should promote issue-based debates rather than personal attacks.

It added that responsible political engagement was necessary to sustain peace, unity and development in the country.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.