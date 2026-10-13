  • Tuesday, 13th October, 2026

TCN CEO Re-elected WAPP Executive Board Chair

Business | 2 hours ago

The Chairman of the Executive Board of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), Sule  Abdulaziz, has been unanimously re-elected for another three-year tenure, with a call on member utilities to strengthen financial commitments and institutional frameworks.

Abdulaziz was returned at the 68th meeting of the WAPP Executive Board held in Lomé, Togo, according to a statement by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The WAPP and TCN chief thanked board members for their confidence and pledged to continue working with them to advance regional electricity integration.

Abdulaziz said decisions taken at board meetings must strengthen WAPP’s capacity to address the region’s energy needs, stressing that member utilities had a collective responsibility to build a viable regional electricity market.

He recalled that the 67th meeting approved principles for establishing an Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO), while retaining the WAPP Information and Coordination Centre (ICC) to ensure operational continuity during the transition.

He said implementing the decisions required sound legal, institutional and financial frameworks that would protect the interests of WAPP and its members.

Abdulaziz also urged member utilities to meet their statutory financial obligations, describing regular contributions as essential to the organisation’s autonomy and effectiveness.

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