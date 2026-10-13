Super Falcons Set to Seal Ticket to Third Round as Morocco Awaits Nigeria

Nigeria’s Super Falcons expect to seal a place in the third of the five-round African qualification series for the 2028 Olympics Women’s Football Tournament when they confront Comoros senior women national team for the second time in four days time.

Goals by defender Michelle Alozie and forward Uchenna Kanu earned the 10-time African champions a 2-0 win on Friday, leaving them with an advantage as they push for a second successive appearance at the Olympics, after participating at the Paris 2024 Games – their first in 16 years.

The Indian Ocean islanders’ lack of a CAF-approved venue for international matches meant Nigeria have home advantage for both games of the fixture, at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo.

On Friday, interim Head Coach Augustine Eguavoen and his assistants opted to deploy Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal, with Glory Ogbonna and Michelle Alozie as wing-backs, and Christy Ucheibe and Shukurat Oladipo as centre-backs. Debutant Joy Igbokwe, Toni Payne and Jennifer Echegini were in midfield and captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Gift Monday and Uchenna Kanu were at the fore.

On Tuesday, the coaching crew may decide to try youngster Christiana Uzoma in goal, with the likes of Farida Abdulwahab and Tumininu Adeshina also available for defensive duties. Suliat Abideen was impressive when she came on in the second period on Friday, and could be given a starting role this time.

Former U17 team captain Shakirat Moshood and Folashade Ijamilusi are options at the fore, as well as Blessing Nkor and Blessing Okpe who both play in Belarus, and Sweden-based Joy Omewa.

The third-round fixture against Morocco will hold in March 2027.

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