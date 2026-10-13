SEEPCO Wins Energy Award for Navy Security Vessels Project

Sterling Oil Exploration & Energy Production Company Limited, (SEEPCO) has won government-private partner of the year at the 2026 Nigerian Association of Energy Correspondents (NAEC) annual conference, for its security support vessel project with the Nigerian Navy.

The award, presented in Lagos was the company’s second consecutive recognition by the association as the oil firm had bagged the Sustainability Company of the Year at the 2025 edition.

The group said the latest award recognised the company’s collaboration with the government to improve marine security and protect upstream oil and gas assets.

The project is the KALI Series Security Support Vessels, designed and built in Delta State under a partnership with the Nigerian Navy. The vessels are deployed to enhance naval capacity and secure critical energy infrastructure in the Niger Delta.

Industry stakeholders at the conference noted that insecurity and asset vandalism remain major risks to oil and gas production and investment, making operator-government security partnerships a key requirement for operational continuity.