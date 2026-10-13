Protecting Adolescent Health Key to Securing Nigeria’s Future, SAYPHIN Declares 

Yemi Kosoko in Jos

The Society for Adolescent and Young People’s Health in Nigeria (SAYPHIN) has declared that sustained investment in adolescent health remains critical to securing Nigeria’s future, as it unveiled the logo for its 2027 national conference scheduled to hold in Jos, Plateau State.

The logo unveiling ceremony, held ahead of the conference themed, ‘Beyond 2030: Protecting Adolescent Health, Securing the Future,’ brought together health professionals, government officials, development partners, academics and young people to advance discussions on adolescent and youth development.

Speaking at the event, President of SAYPHIN, Prof. Adesola Olumide, said the society was established in 2016 to provide a platform for addressing issues affecting adolescents and young people, who constitute a significant proportion of Nigeria’s population and future workforce.

According to her, while adolescents are often perceived as healthy, they remain vulnerable to communicable and non-communicable diseases, substance abuse, unsafe behaviours, mental health challenges and emerging digital-age risks.

She stressed that investments in adolescent health and development were essential for national stability and growth.

Olumide noted that the conference logo symbolises SAYPHIN’s commitment to protecting adolescents and young people, adding that it emerged from a nationwide competition open exclusively to youths between the ages of 10 and 24.

In his welcome address, Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Prof. Moses Chingle, described the logo launch as the beginning of activities leading to the 2027 conference.

He said the theme underscored the need to sustain attention on adolescent health beyond the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) timeline, noting that healthy and empowered young people are indispensable to national development.

Representing the Plateau State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nicholas Ba’amlong, the Director of Medical Services, Dr. Stephen Bishman, said the conference theme was a reminder that society’s responsibility to young people does not end in 2030.

He urged stakeholders to view young people not merely as beneficiaries of development but as active contributors to nation-building.

“Protecting adolescent health is not simply a health-sector responsibility; it is an investment in human capital and the future of our society,” he said, adding that governments, communities, families, schools and development partners must work together to create opportunities for young people to thrive.

Also speaking, Chief Medical Director of the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Dr. Pokop Bupwatda, pledged support for the initiative and commended SAYPHIN for keeping adolescent and youth health on the national agenda.

He noted that young people face increasing challenges arising from social media, artificial intelligence, substance abuse and other contemporary pressures, stressing that Nigeria must deliberately invest in its youthful population and create opportunities for them to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The stakeholders agreed that the success of the 2027 conference would ultimately be measured by the partnerships, policies and practical actions it generates to improve the health and wellbeing of adolescents and young people across the country.