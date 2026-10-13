Police Interrogate Okorocha, Release Him on Bail

*Insist Ex-Governor Is Under Investigation

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the arrest of former Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha in connection with an alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy and forgery.

Confirming the arrest, the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, said the APC chieftain had been arrested, interrogated and released on bail.

CSP Iniedu noted that the former governor had been directed to report to the police on Tuesday for further interrogation following his release on bail on Monday.

Okorocha was arrested at a hotel in Abuja while attending a reception to celebrate a friend’s conferment of the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

The police, however, did not disclose the details of the alleged criminal conspiracy and forgery but insisted that the former governor was under investigation.

The police were said to have obtained a bench warrant following Okorocha’s alleged failure to honour invitations to appear for interrogation.