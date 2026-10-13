PAU Alumni Conference to Bring 400+ Leaders Together to Connect Ideas, Opportunities

The Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association (PAUAA) has announced its 2026 International Alumni Conference, scheduled for Thursday, October 22, at the Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC), Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together more than 400 business leaders, entrepreneurs, academics and alumni to explore how professional networks can become engines of enterprise, innovation and economic growth.

Themed ‘The Advantage: Connecting People, Ideas and Opportunities,’ the conference is anchored on the conviction that an alumni community should be more than a network for reunions; it should be a productive force that builds businesses, scales enterprises and creates lasting economic value.

The conference will feature distinguished guests, including Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Coleman Cables, George Olutope Onafowokan; Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of West African Exploration and Production Company (WEPC), part of the Dangote Group, and President of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), Mrs Olajumoke Cecilia Ajaye; and Vice-Chancellor of Pan-Atlantic University, Professor Enase Okonedo.

Speaking ahead of the conference, President of the Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association, Dr Onyebuchi Odianjo, said the event would harness the collective strength of the university’s alumni community to create meaningful opportunities for individuals, businesses and the wider economy.

“The true advantage of an alumni community lies in its ability to connect people, ideas and opportunities that create lasting value. Through this conference, we aim to move beyond networking to meaningful engagement, partnerships and practical collaboration that support individual success and contribute to the growth of Nigerian businesses and the wider economy,” she said.

The full-day conference will feature two plenary panel discussions designed to explore both the practical realities of building successful enterprises and the diverse paths through which alumni achieve professional and personal fulfilment.

The first session, ‘Built to Scale,’ will examine the strategies, challenges and decisions involved in transforming business ideas and entrepreneurial ventures into sustainable, scalable enterprises. Discussions will focus on business growth, innovation, leadership and the capacity to build organisations that endure.

The second session, ‘Beyond the Classroom: Alumni Who Redefined Success,’ will explore how alumni have challenged conventional definitions of achievement, navigated career transitions and pursued alternative paths to professional fulfilment and impact.

The first panel will feature Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Pan-Atlantic University, Dr Peter Bamkole; Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, Seamless Technologies, Mr Deji Lana; broadcaster and media and communications professional, Mrs Titilayo Oyinsan; Mrs Temi Salami, popularly known as Global Temi; and Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Midwestern Oil and Gas, Mrs. Elozino Olaniyan. The session will be moderated by Mr Eyo O. Eyo.

The second panel will feature Director, Commercial and Communications, News Central TV, Mrs Rosemary Egabor-Afolahan; Public Relations Manager, MTN Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Lakinbofa; content creator, digital educator and Co-Founder of Crea8torium, Mr Salem King; and award-winning event host, television presenter, actress, model and strategic communications consultant, Mojibade Show. The session will be moderated by Mrs Onyinyechi Aderibigbe.

Ms Jemimah Ugiagbe will serve as the compere and master of ceremonies, guiding proceedings throughout the conference.

Beyond the panel sessions, the programme will include a keynote address, interactive question-and-answer sessions, an alumni recognition segment and networking opportunities.

The event will provide a platform for alumni, industry leaders and other stakeholders to exchange ideas, strengthen professional relationships and explore collaborations that can translate shared knowledge and connections into tangible business opportunities.

The conference will commence at 8:00 a.m. and conclude with a networking cocktail.

The Pan-Atlantic University Alumni Association is the official alumni body of Pan-Atlantic University, committed to fostering lifelong engagement among graduates and creating opportunities for leadership, innovation and enterprise.