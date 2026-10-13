Greenwich Bank Targets SMEs, Others, Opens Ondo, Ekiti Branches 

Kayode Tokede

Greenwich Bank Limited has expanded its commercial banking footprint into Ondo and Ekiti States with the commissioning of branches in Akure and Ado-Ekiti, as the financial institution advances its strategy to bring a broader range of banking services closer to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, traders, farmers and other businesses across the South-West.

In a statement, the Bank’s Head of Corporate Communications, Ozena Utulu, said the expansion underscored Greenwich Bank’s commitment to improving access to financial services, supporting business growth and contributing to economic development across the r egion.

Group Chairman of Greenwich Holdings Limited, Kayode Falowo, described the opening of the Akure branch as the result of a deliberate, patient transformation journey that has helped Greenwich build a strong reputation in investment and merchant banking.

According to Falowo, Greenwich’s new commercial banking status provides the platform to take its expertise in investment and merchant banking beyond large institutions and serve the everyday businesses and individuals that drive economic activities.

“With the commercial banking licence granted by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Greenwich Bank will extend its expertise into communities across the country, serving not only as an adviser to major institutions but also as a trusted partner to the farmers, traders, entrepreneurs and families who form the foundation of our economy,” he said.

The Group Chairman added: We will support farmers and cooperatives, back processors and exporters who add value locally, and equip Akure’s traders and entrepreneurs with the banking tools of a modern economy. in doing so, we hope to help keep more of the value of Ondo’s produce here at home, in the hands of the people who create it,” he said.