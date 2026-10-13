Foundation Supports Indigent Pupils with School Feeding Programme

The Oladele Fajemirokun Foundation has introduced an Early Childhood School Feeding Programme in selected public primary schools to ease the burden on low-income families and improve pupils’ school attendance and learning outcomes.

The Executive Director of the foundation, Olawumi Fajemirokun, disclosed this in a statement, explaining that the initiative was introduced after the organisation observed how financial hardship prevented some families from providing their children with adequate nutrition, affecting their education.

According to her, teachers have frequently raised concerns about pupils’ inability to concentrate in class because of hunger and the lack of essential learning materials. These challenges, she said, contribute to low enrolment, absenteeism and truancy.

“History is replete with examples of leaders, intellectual giants and exceptional change-makers who rose from humble beginnings to attain global prominence, with education serving as a powerful catalyst for their transformation and success,” she said.

Through the programme, hundreds of pupils in underserved communities receive nutritious, balanced meals to support their growth and overall well-being.

Fajemirokun said the intervention was helping to address classroom hunger while improving school attendance, concentration and learning outcomes.

“Beyond addressing hunger, the programme is helping children approach learning with renewed energy, improved concentration, and greater enthusiasm for school. Because of this programme, most children now look forward to going to school to learn and to be well fed,” she said.

She stressed that no child should be denied the opportunity to reach their full potential because of hunger, noting that proper nutrition was essential for learning and development.

According to her, well-nourished children are better able to concentrate, participate in classroom activities and achieve their academic potential.

She added that the foundation planned to extend the programme to three additional schools in the new academic session.