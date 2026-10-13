FHFL Commissions 50 Energy-Efficient Homes for Wives of Fallen Heroes in Ibadan

Bennett Oghifo

Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), in partnership with Post-Service Housing Development Limited (PHDL) and the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), has commissioned 50 two-bedroom detached, energy-efficient homes for the spouses of Nigeria’s fallen military personnel in Idi-Ape, Akobo, Lagelu Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The commissioning brought together government representatives, military authorities, development partners and other stakeholders to mark the completion of a housing intervention dedicated to families of fallen heroes. The development provides beneficiaries with secure and dignified homes while advancing a housing model that brings together affordability, sustainability, and social impact.

FHFL’s commitment to the beneficiaries extends beyond the provision of homes. Representing the Managing Director/CEO of FHFL, Abdul Mutallab Mukhtar, the Executive Director, Operations, Dr. Henry Inegbu stated: “This initiative is about providing the wives of our fallen heroes with the security and stability that comes with having a home of their own. Their husbands gave their lives in service to Nigeria, and we have a responsibility to ensure that the families they left behind receive meaningful support. Beyond the homes we are delivering today, we are committed to supporting the widows with skills development and livelihood opportunities that can strengthen their capacity for self-sustainability.”

This project aligns with FHFL’s mandate to expand access to housing that improves lives and responds to real needs by combining affordable housing delivery with sustainability and social impact.

Speaking on the importance of partnerships in providing affordable housing and creating impact, Dr. Nnegbu stated: “For these families, the homes provide a stable and dignified environment in which they can build their future, while honouring the sacrifice of the men who served our country. We remain committed to working with credible partners to deliver housing solutions that create lasting value for beneficiaries and communities.”

The housing units were formally commissioned on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, by the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Auwalu Mahmuda.

Representing the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Mahmuda reaffirms the Nigerian Army’s commitment to initiatives that provide housing and other forms of assistance to the families of fallen personnel: “The Nigerian Army remains committed to supporting initiatives that provide housing and other forms of assistance to the families of our fallen heroes, in recognition of their patriotic service and sacrifice to the nation. We appreciate FHFL for bringing this intervention together with its partners and for providing these families with homes that offer greater security, stability, and dignity. The welfare of the families of our fallen personnel remains an important responsibility, and partnerships of this nature provide practical support to those who have made significant sacrifices for Nigeria.”

The commissioning featured the presentation of keys to the beneficiaries, with the wives of the fallen heroes receiving their homes amid visible excitement and appreciation. For the families, the homes provide a greater sense of security, stability, and hope as they move forward.

The project reinforces FHFL’s commitment to reducing Nigeria’s housing deficit and expanding access to quality, affordable and sustainable housing, particularly for vulnerable households. Through partnerships with institutions across the housing and development ecosystem, FHFL continues to deliver interventions that connect housing provision with broader social and economic outcomes.

Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL) is Nigeria’s leading affordable housing finance institution, established to mobilise capital and deliver housing solutions for low- and middle-income Nigerians. The organisation works with public and private sector partners to finance housing development, expand homeownership, and strengthen Nigeria’s housing ecosystem.

