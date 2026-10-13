Ecclesia Hills Church to Host Sixth Word Conference in November

Ecclesia Hills Church will host the sixth edition of its annual Ecclesia Word Conference from November 6 to 8, 2026, at The Hall, 16 Musa Yar’adua Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The conference, themed “Freedom in Christ,” will explore the meaning of freedom in the Christian faith and how believers can experience it in different areas of their lives.

According to the church, the gathering follows last year’s theme, “Custodian of Holy Oracles,” and will address what it describes as the bondages that continue to affect believers, including fear, religious practices, habits, financial pressures and generational patterns.

Host pastor Moses Ida-Michaels said the conference aims to help believers understand and experience freedom in Christ.

“Many people carry the name of Christ yet remain bound by religion, fear, habits, financial pressure and generational patterns. This gathering is about seeing freedom clearly and walking in it. Together, we will hack the principles that bring true liberty to life,” he said.

The three-day conference will feature sessions led by several ministers and speakers. El-Shakar will speak on “Free a Generation,” while Jabar McKellar will address “Freedom from Religion.”

Pastor Delvan will lead sessions on “Freedom from Mammon,” “Freedom from Sinful Addictions / Fear of Consequence” and “Free to Serve God’s Purpose.” Prophet Julius-Cudjoe will speak on “Freed Bloodlines, Cycles, Enchantments and Liberty Ideology.”

Other sessions include “Freedom in Illumination,” to be delivered by Eva Dan Yusuf, and “Freedom in Innovation / Innovative Liberty,” led by Ida-Michaels.

Hills Music and Moses Akoh will lead worship during the conference.