Court of Appeal Dismisses El-Rufai’s Bail Appeal

Stories by Steve Aya



The Court of Appeal sitting in Kaduna has dismissed the appeal filed by former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, challenging the decision of the Kaduna State High Court refusing his bail application.

In its judgement delivered on Thursday, October 8, 2026, in Appeal No. CA/K/254C/2026, the appellate court affirmed that the trial court exercised its discretion judicially and judiciously, in refusing the former Governor’s bail application.

The court held that El-Rufai’s appeal lacked merit, and found no miscarriage of justice in the trial Judge’s decision.

The appellate court also found deficiencies, in the affidavit the former Governor relied on to seek bail. It held that the lower court’s findings, provided no sufficient grounds for appellate interference.

During proceedings, Counsel to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Ayodeji Adedipe, had argued that Mallam El-Rufai previously filed three separate bail applications before the trial court, all of which were refused.

The prosecution maintained that the former Governor failed to establish sufficient grounds, to warrant overturning the trial court’s decision.

However, Mallam El-Rufai’s Counsel, Paul Erokoro, SAN, argued that the offences were bailable, and that his client’s continued detention could undermine his ability to prepare an effective defence.

In dismissing the appeal, the Court of Appeal upheld the lower court’s ruling, effectively sustaining the refusal of bail pending further proceedings.

The decision represents another significant judicial development in the ongoing prosecution of the former Governor, over alleged financial infractions linked to his administration.

The substantive trial is scheduled to commence on October 12, 2026.

Mallam El-Rufai has denied wrongdoing, and the allegations against him remain subject to judicial determination.