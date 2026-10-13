Bennett Oghifo

BCPG Seeks Tougher Building Standards, Warns Against Unsafe Construction in Ogun

The Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), Ogun State Chapter, has called for stricter compliance with building regulations and stronger construction monitoring, warning that unsafe building practices continue to threaten lives, property and public safety.

The Guild urged regulatory authorities, construction professionals, developers, artisans and property owners to strengthen collaboration in preventing structural failures, stressing that building safety requires professional supervision, effective enforcement and the use of approved materials throughout the construction process.

The call was made at a Joint Building Safety Awareness Programme organised by BCPG in collaboration with the Ogun State Building Production Management Authority (OGBPMA) at Oronna Hall, Ilaro, under the theme, “Building Safe, Compliant and Quality Structures.”

The programme brought together built-environment professionals, developers, artisans, property owners, community representatives and residents from Ilaro and the wider Yewa community to examine compliance with building standards and measures to prevent avoidable structural failures.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of BCPG, Ogun State Chapter, Builder Adedayo Ogunsola, FNIOB, said preventing building collapse required sustained professional vigilance, regulatory oversight and cooperation among all stakeholders involved in construction.

Ogunsola explained that the Guild comprised registered professionals from seven built-environment disciplines, including town planning, land surveying, architecture, engineering, estate surveying and valuation, quantity surveying and building.

He said the multidisciplinary composition enabled the Guild to contribute technical expertise to construction monitoring, identify unsafe practices and promote adherence to established building standards.

According to him, BCPG works in collaboration with OGBPMA officials to encourage compliance with approved building plans, appropriate construction procedures and statutory requirements.

He stressed that the Guild’s monitoring activities were preventive and professionally conducted, aimed at improving construction quality without unnecessarily disrupting ongoing projects.

Ogunsola added that early identification of construction defects, responsible workmanship, engagement of qualified professionals and continuous supervision were essential to preventing structural failures.

The Coordinator of BCPG Yewa-Ilaro Cell, Dr. Olubenga Shoyemi, an engineer, highlighted the cell’s achievements, including providing free technical guidance to homeowners undertaking construction in the informal sector.

Former Chairman of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Ogun State Chapter, Ayoade Sorunke, who represented the BCPG Abeokuta Cell, said participation by members from the two cells demonstrated the Guild’s commitment to extending building safety advocacy and professional monitoring across the state.

The Registrar of the Nigerian Institute of Building, Builder Adebayo Dauda, described collaboration among built-environment professionals as fundamental to achieving safer and higher-quality construction outcomes.

Similarly, the Treasurer of BCPG, Ogun State Chapter, Mrs. Morenike Sonde, a quantity surveyor, emphasised the importance of multidisciplinary cooperation in addressing construction safety challenges and strengthening professional accountability.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, TPl. Abiola Ayodele, urged members of the public to engage qualified built-environment professionals and comply with applicable building regulations.

She warned that detected violations would attract appropriate sanctions, underscoring the need for property owners and developers to take statutory requirements seriously.

In her remarks, the Acting General Manager of OGBPMA, Mrs. Titilayo Oladogbon, FNIOB, outlined the authority’s expectations for building compliance and the procedures required to ensure that construction projects meet prescribed standards.

Oladogbon disclosed that the Ogun State Government had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BCPG to support construction supervision across the state.

She said the arrangement would not impose additional costs on property owners beyond the necessary building approval fees, potentially improving access to professional monitoring and encouraging compliance.

The Olu of Ilaro and Paramount Ruler of Yewaland, Oba (Dr.) Kehinde Olugbenle, represented by the Aguro of Ilaro and Secretary of the Olu-Ilaro-in-Council, Chief Ayo Dawotola, encouraged participants to take the building safety message to their respective associations and communities.

Participants were advised to use approved building plans, engage qualified professionals, obtain the necessary building authorisations and secure appropriate stage certifications throughout construction.

Stakeholders also called for reasonable statutory assessment fees and levies, warning that excessive charges could discourage property owners from obtaining building approvals and undermine compliance efforts.

Meanwhile, members of the Carpenters Association raised concerns about substandard materials flooding the market, particularly the difficulty of obtaining standard timber through open-market channels.

They warned that the availability of inferior timber posed safety risks during construction and could compromise the quality and durability of completed buildings, urging authorities to intensify efforts to curb the circulation of substandard materials.

The programme reinforced the need for coordinated action involving regulatory enforcement, professional monitoring, public enlightenment and responsible construction practices.

BCPG reiterated its commitment to working with OGBPMA, professional institutions, construction practitioners, property owners and communities to strengthen compliance, improve building quality and prevent avoidable structural failures across Ogun State.