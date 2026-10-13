Basketball Africa League Unveils Refurbished Courts in Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal  

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), last weekend announced that the league is unveiling six newly refurbished basketball courts in Nigeria, Côte d’Ivoire and Senegal in support of NBA Africa’s commitment to build or renovate 1,000 courts across the continent over the next decade.

Collectively, the courts are expected to reach thousands of youth and community members annually.

The first two courts were unveiled Sept. 30 in Saint-Louis, Senegal, in collaboration with Senegalese national oil and gas company Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (PETROSEN), and Oct. 3 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in collaboration with Wave Côte d’Ivoire.

Additional courts will be unveiled through December in Dakar, Senegal, in collaboration with Ville de Dakar; in Joal, Senegal in collaboration with Woodside Energy; and in Guédiawaye, Senegal, and Owerri, Nigeria, in collaboration with Qatar Foundation.

Each court features upgraded playing surfaces, spectator seating and new basketball stanchions, with select sites also featuring modernized changing rooms, sanitation facilities, and lighting.

“These newly refurbished courts reflect our commitment to investing in communities and making the game more accessible to young people across Africa,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “Together with our partners, we are creating spaces where the next generation of African basketball players, fans, and changemakers can grow, connect and thrive,” he stated.

Marking the second BAL4HER court in Africa, the court unveiling will be supported by two-time WNBA All-Star and BAL Ambassador Chiney Ogwumike and her nonprofit organization, Queens of the Continent.

The court currently serves more than 300 participants across Imo State. The upgrades, including renovated changing rooms and bathrooms, improved lighting and enhanced drainage, will transform a gathering space into a dedicated venue for organized sport, youth development and community engagement.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), a partnership between the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and NBA Africa, is a professional league featuring 12 club teams from across Africa that concluded its sixth season in May 2026.