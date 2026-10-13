Arise News Bars Anthony Kila From Network Following Academic Credentials Allegations

Arise News Channel has announced that Anthony Kila, who has appeared several times on the network as a freelance political analyst, will no longer appear on the channel following allegations that he falsified his academic credentials.

In a disclaimer by the Editorial Board titled “Investigation: Anthony Kila’s ‘Degrees’”, Arise News Channel said the allegations followed a damning investigative report by Premium Times Newspapers.

The network said it contacted Kila on October 3, 2026, with the allegations, but he asked for more time to respond.

“He has not responded 10 days after,” the disclaimer stated, adding that “the allegations have gotten worse.”

“In the circumstances we find that his contributions to The Arise News Channel is no longer tenable,” the network said.

Arise News said it was unaware of the allegations when Kila appeared on its platform, stressing that it takes matters of credibility and integrity extremely seriously.

The network added that it had noted the findings of the Premium Times investigation and that Kila would not appear on its networks “at anytime now or the future – effective immediately.”

See disclaimer below:

ARISE NEWS DISCLAIMER

INVESTIGATION: ANTHONY KILA’S ‘DEGREES’

Arise News wishes to advise that Anthony Kila, who has appeared several times on this network as a freelance political analyst and has been the subject of a damning investigative report by Premium Times Newspapers will no longer appear on the Arise News Channel.

Following claims that Anthony KILA falsified his entire academic credentials we contacted Mr KILA on 03 October, 2026 with the allegations. He asked for more time to respond to the claims. He has not responded 10 days after- Instead the allegations have gotten worse. In the circumstances we find that his contributions to The Arise News Channel is no longer tenable.

Arise News was unaware of these allegations at the time Anthony Kila appeared on our platform and as we take matters of credibility and integrity extremely seriously. We have noted the findings of the Premium Times investigation and Mr Kila will not be appearing on our networks at anytime now or the future – effective immediately.

-The Editorial Board