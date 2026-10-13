  • Monday, 12th October, 2026

AfBA President Calls for Global Alliance against State Repression

Business | 3 seconds ago

The President of the African Bar Association (AfBA), High Chief Ibrahim Eddy Mark, has called for stronger international cooperation among Lawyers and human rights advocates, to combat State-sponsored violence, political repression and racial discrimination.

 Mark made the call while addressing the annual conference of the National Conference of Black Lawyers (NCBL), held from October 8 to 10, 2026, at the City University of New York School of Law, United States.

 Speaking on the theme, “Organising Intergenerational Warriors Against State-Sponsored Violence and Political Repression— Here and Abroad”, he stressed the need for collective action across generations, borders and institutions, to protect fundamental human rights and strengthen the rule of law. He said Africa and Black communities in America shared an enduring bond rooted in history, ancestry, struggles and a common aspiration for freedom, dignity and justice. 

The AfBA President acknowledged the contributions of Black Americans to the development of the United States in law, science, education, business, politics and culture, but expressed concern over persistent racial prejudice, discriminatory profiling and unequal treatment. He further argued that no society could achieve genuine prosperity where justice was unequal, and people’s treatment by State institutions was influenced by their skin colour.

 Mark reaffirmed the African Bar Association’s commitment to supporting the NCBL’s pursuit of equal treatment, accountability in public institutions, access to justice and the protection of fundamental human rights, while urging participants to renew their commitment to courageous advocacy and intergenerational solidarity, stressing that the struggle for justice transcended national boundaries.

 He expressed hope for a future in which equality, justice and human dignity would be guaranteed for Black communities in America, and people across the world.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.