AfBA President Calls for Global Alliance against State Repression

The President of the African Bar Association (AfBA), High Chief Ibrahim Eddy Mark, has called for stronger international cooperation among Lawyers and human rights advocates, to combat State-sponsored violence, political repression and racial discrimination.

Mark made the call while addressing the annual conference of the National Conference of Black Lawyers (NCBL), held from October 8 to 10, 2026, at the City University of New York School of Law, United States.

Speaking on the theme, “Organising Intergenerational Warriors Against State-Sponsored Violence and Political Repression— Here and Abroad”, he stressed the need for collective action across generations, borders and institutions, to protect fundamental human rights and strengthen the rule of law. He said Africa and Black communities in America shared an enduring bond rooted in history, ancestry, struggles and a common aspiration for freedom, dignity and justice.

The AfBA President acknowledged the contributions of Black Americans to the development of the United States in law, science, education, business, politics and culture, but expressed concern over persistent racial prejudice, discriminatory profiling and unequal treatment. He further argued that no society could achieve genuine prosperity where justice was unequal, and people’s treatment by State institutions was influenced by their skin colour.

Mark reaffirmed the African Bar Association’s commitment to supporting the NCBL’s pursuit of equal treatment, accountability in public institutions, access to justice and the protection of fundamental human rights, while urging participants to renew their commitment to courageous advocacy and intergenerational solidarity, stressing that the struggle for justice transcended national boundaries.

He expressed hope for a future in which equality, justice and human dignity would be guaranteed for Black communities in America, and people across the world.