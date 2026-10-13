Adebayo Calls For Release of Five ‘Tinubu Must Go’ Protesters in Borno

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Prince Adewale Adebayo, the Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential candidate, has called for the immediate release of five detained protesters in Borno State, describing their continued detention as an infringement on democratic freedoms.

The protesters, identified as Ba’ana Grema, Mustapha Abba, Abacha Mohammed Ali, Adam Umar Gubio and Abdulhamid Mohammed, are reportedly being held in a correctional facility in the state over their participation in a protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Adebayo, in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Movement Adebayo for President (MAP), condemned what it described as an attempt to criminalise dissent and suppress opposition voices.

He maintained that citizens had the constitutional right to express their political opinions and peacefully demonstrate against government policies and performance.

According to him, wearing T-shirts bearing the inscription ‘Tinubu Must Go’ does not constitute an offence where those involved conduct themselves peacefully.

The SDP presidential candidate challenged the Borno State Government, led by Governor Babagana Zulum, the police and the Federal Government to respect the fundamental rights of citizens.

He said there was no evidence, in the account presented by his movement, suggesting that the five protesters engaged in violent conduct.

Adebayo warned that any attempt to suppress peaceful opposition would be resisted through lawful means, adding that democratic freedoms must be protected irrespective of political affiliations.

He also urged the Nigeria Police Force to remain neutral as political activities intensify ahead of the 2026/2027 campaign season.

“The police must protect and defend the rights of citizens to peacefully sell their candidates, and they must refuse to be used against opposition parties and candidates,” he said.

Adebayo further warned against the use of law enforcement agencies to intimidate opposition figures and citizens who hold views contrary to those of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stressed that democracy could not thrive where citizens were denied the right to express dissenting opinions or pursue their political beliefs peacefully.

The SDP candidate called on Nigerians, statesmen and other stakeholders to support efforts to secure the release of the five detainees.

He reaffirmed his commitment to building a Nigeria free from oppression, poverty and insecurity, declaring that no citizen should be punished for holding a contrary political opinion.

The statement was signed by the Movement Adebayo for President, under the slogan, ‘MAP… The RoadMAP To A New Nigeria.’