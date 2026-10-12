Tinubu Loyalist Escapes Alleged Mob Attack in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Chairman of the Da Hannu Na Political Mobilisation Group under the Arewa for Asiwaju Platform, Jamil Jadda Garko, has reportedly escaped an alleged mob attack in Bauchi State following a solidarity rally in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The incident reportedly occurred over the weekend after the group organised a road show that brought together supporters of the president from the seven states in the North-West geopolitical zone.

The organisers said the peaceful procession moved from the Government Reserved Area (GRA) to the stadium and Double 4 Hall, under the protection of personnel from the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Federal Road Safety Corps.

They alleged that the swift intervention of security personnel helped prevent the situation from escalating into violence and possible bloodshed.

The group had planned to visit a correctional centre, a rehabilitation centre and an orphanage to distribute relief materials as part of a humanitarian initiative organised in the name of President Tinubu.

However, the organisers alleged that suspected thugs attacked members of the delegation and disrupted the planned visits, preventing them from carrying out the intended humanitarian activities.

Reacting to the incident, Garko reportedly threatened to report the matter to Vice President Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman Professor Nantawe; National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu; the APC Governors Forum; and the Special Adviser to the President, Mr Ibrahim Masari, for further attention.

The organisers also alleged that the attackers had links with the state government.

The allegation has not been independently verified, and no response from the state government was available at the time of filing this report.

Details of the alleged attack, including whether anyone sustained injuries or was arrested, remained unclear.

The delegation had reportedly converged on Bauchi as part of the group’s political mobilisation activities ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The organisers said their programme combined political engagement with plans to provide assistance to vulnerable people through visits to the three institutions.

The alleged disruption has raised concerns among the organisers about the safety of political groups undertaking peaceful activities and humanitarian visits.

The circumstances surrounding the confrontation remain unclear, pending further information from the relevant authorities.

As of the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the Bauchi State Government.