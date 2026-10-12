  • Monday, 12th October, 2026

Obasanjo, Others to Grace FT Africa Summit

Business | 2 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede 

The Financial Times Africa Summit returns for its 13th edition this month in London with Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, President of the Republic of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, among others that have confirmed to take part.

The two-day summit will bring together African leaders, policymakers, investors and executives to examine the issues shaping the continent’s economic future. 

Other confirmed speakers include Aliko Dangote, President and Chief Executive, Dangote Group; Jakaya Kikwete, Former President of the United Republic of Tanzania; Kristy Mcneill, Minister for International Development, UK Government; Mo Ibrahim, Founder, Mo Ibrahim Foundation; and Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, Ethiopia, alongside ministers and business leaders from South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Angola, Mauritius, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Across two days, attendees can expect discussions spanning finance, trade, technology, infrastructure, energy and industrial growth, with a particular focus on how African economies can convert structural change into stronger domestic markets, greater investment and long-term economic value. 

Day one will open with a keynote interview with President Mahama, followed by discussions on the future of finance, domestic capital mobilisation and the next phase of African fintech. Sessions will also examine the investment case for scaling SMEs, approaches to gold reserve management and the economic implications of Africa’s rapid urban expansion.

The second day will turn to the wider forces shaping the continent’s growth trajectory.

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