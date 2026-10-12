Arsenal Fans Club Nigeria to Be Unveiled in Abuja Weekend

Arsenal Fans Club Nigeria will be officially unveiled in Abuja this weekend as part of efforts to expand the Nigerian fan base of the current Premier League champions.

According to a press release issued by the club on Monday, arrangements have been concluded for the official launch and unveiling of the group, described as a unique innovation by Nigerian devotees of Arsenal Football Club.

The club’s National President, Mr Charles Ojugbana, said the organisation was drawing inspiration from the exploits of Arsenal players of Nigerian descent, past and present, including Kanu Nwankwo, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze.

The day will end with the formal unveiling of the club at an event expected to be attended by eminent personalities from different walks of life, including captains of industries and popular Nigerian celebrities who support Arsenal Football Club.

Those expected at the event include Dr Bukola Saraki, HRH Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Senator Dino Melaye and Arsenal legend Kanu Nwankwo.

The statement said Arsenal Fans Club Nigeria operates a governance structure comprising a Board of Trustees, a National Executive Committee (NEC) and a General Assembly of members, which serves as its highest decision-making body.

It added that the club runs a digital membership database to ensure seamless administration and management.

The club also listed the creation of massive awareness for children with Down syndrome as one of its activities for next year. The initiative is designed to coincide with the commemoration of World Down Syndrome Day in March 2027.