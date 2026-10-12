  • Monday, 12th October, 2026

2027: Kwara APC Guber Candidate, Danladi,  Unveils 3-point Agenda 

Nigeria | 2 seconds ago

*  Lists security, citizen empowerment, social welfar  Hammed Shittu in Ilorin 

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Hon. Saliu Yakubu Danladi, has unveiled a three-point agenda that will form the thrust of his administration in the first year if given the chance to lead the state in the forthcoming elections. 

Danladi, who is the Speaker of the  state House of Assembly, listed security, citizen empowerment and social welfare as the three key areas he will prioritize to make life easier for Kwarans.

Danladi made the disclosure in an interview with  newsmen in Ilorin, the state capital, on Monday on his programmes for the residents of the state if given the chance to lead the state come 2027.

He said no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere devoid of peace and adequate security.

“Without peace, it is difficult to bring development to the state,” he said.

He explained that his administration would build on the successes of the incumbent Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, while intensifying efforts in sectors where more work is still required.

On citizen empowerment, Danladi noted that a society that fails to empower its people will remain stagnant, stressing that productivity of the citizenry is central to the state’s development.

He added that his third priority would be the implementation of people-oriented projects and initiatives centred on social welfare, particularly in education, health and agriculture, which he described as critical drivers of Kwara’s progress.

The APC candidate also disclosed plans to create a conducive environment to attract investors and drive industrialization, with the aim of moving Kwara away from its civil-service-dependent status.

He acknowledged that the narrative has started changing in the last seven years under the present administration and pledged to further boost investment in agriculture and other productive sectors.

Danladi, who became Speaker at the age of 33 and has led the 24-member Assembly for over seven years, said his long and rancour-free leadership of the legislature is proof of his competence and capacity to govern the state.

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