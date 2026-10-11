PDP: Adebutu’s Name Will Be Published on INEC List

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State has expressed confidence that the name of its governorship candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu, will be published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 governorship election.

The party, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Arc. Kayode Adebayo, urged the people of Ogun State to remain calm, assuring them that Adebutu would emerge as governor in the 2027 general elections.

The PDP attributed the omission of its candidate’s name from INEC’s list to what it described as “the undue pressure mounted by the ruling party on INEC out of fear of losing the election to our party.”

The party stated that Adebutu had never left the PDP and had duly registered as a member within the designated period of the digital registration exercise.

It added that his party membership card had been “printed, verified and submitted to INEC at the stipulated time.”

While urging the people of Ogun State not to be perturbed or distracted from its focus of voting out the All Progressives Congress (APC), the PDP said it remained “resolute, unfazed and unwaveringly confident” about its candidate’s prospects in the 2027 governorship election.

The statement added that “no amount of desperate manipulation, political witch-hunts, or calculated distractions can alter the mandate of the people of Ogun State.”

The party also called on its supporters, party faithful and the general public to remain “steadfast, vigilant, and unintimidated” as its movement to rescue Ogun State and bring relief to the people continued to gain momentum.