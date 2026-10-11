Nnaji Promises Free Shops for Traders Displaced by Market Demolitions In Enugu

* Pledges tax relief, free healthcare for elderly

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Chief Uche Nnaji, has promised to rebuild demolished markets and provide free shops to affected traders if elected governor in 2027.

He also pledged tax relief, industrialisation and free healthcare for elderly residents, saying his administration would prioritise job creation and the welfare of citizens.

Nnaji made the promises while receiving a coalition of interest groups at his campaign office in Enugu Saturday. The delegation included leaders of the Arewa Northern Forum, traders and artisans displaced from Gariki Market, members of the Inter-Faith Council and non-indigene communities.

The groups expressed support for his candidacy but lamented the hardship allegedly caused by market demolitions, multiple taxation and difficulties in securing trading spaces.

Responding, Nnaji said his administration would review the circumstances surrounding the demolitions and construct replacement markets, with shops allocated to affected traders free of charge where resources permitted.

“My intention is to use public resources to build the markets and give the shops to their original owners free of charge,” he said, adding that a phased arrangement involving minimal payments might be considered if necessary.

Nnaji also promised to review the state’s tax regime, abolish what he described as excessive taxes and pursue industrial development in the oil, cement, iron ore and steel sectors to create jobs.

“I will run a government that is participatory, transparent and accountable,” he said. “We will make sure that public funds reflect the needs of residents across the state.”

Earlier, the leader of the Arewa Northern Forum, Innocent Iwual, said the association had existed for 19 years, with members across Enugu State, adding that members of the northern community had participated in previous elections but were disappointed by what he described as unfulfilled political promises.

Also speaking, a PDP chieftain, Basil Ani, described Nnaji as a man who kept his promises, expressing confidence that the candidate would fulfil his commitments if elected governor.