Iwendi Recognised Among Top 2% Scientists In Latest Stanford University–Elsevier Global Scientist Database

Oluchi Chibuzor

Prof. Celestine Iwendi has been recognised among the world’s Top 2% Scientists in the latest Stanford University–Elsevier global scientist database, marking his sixth consecutive year of recognition from 2021 to 2026.

According to the latest listing, Prof. Iwendi is ranked 24,050 globally and is classified in the main field of Information and Communication Technologies, with Artificial Intelligence and Image Processing as his principal sub-field.

The recognition further strengthens his growing international profile in artificial intelligence, intelligent systems, Internet of Things, cybersecurity and digital health research.

Speaking on the recognition, Prof. Iwendi said the achievement reflects sustained effort, collaboration and mentorship over several years.

According to him, “I am deeply grateful for this recognition. Research impact is never achieved alone. I remain thankful to my mentors, collaborators, colleagues and students whose support, ideas and commitment have continued to shape my research journey.”

He added that the six-year recognition should serve as encouragement to young researchers, particularly those working in Africa and other emerging research environments.

“Consistency matters in research. The real goal is not simply to be listed or ranked, but to produce work that addresses meaningful problems, advances knowledge and creates measurable impact in society,” he noted.

The Stanford–Elsevier database is widely used as a standardised global reference for citation impact. It evaluates researchers across multiple scientific fields using citation-based indicators including research influence, authorship position, h-index and related measures.

Iwendi’s latest recognition comes alongside other recent international acknowledgements of his work in Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, further demonstrating the breadth and sustained impact of his research contributions.

He described the latest milestone as both a personal encouragement and a reflection of the research culture being developed within CIoTh and the wider University community.

“This recognition encourages me to keep pushing the boundaries of responsible and impactful AI. It also reinforces the importance of mentoring the next generation of researchers and creating stronger links between research, innovation and real-world application,” he said.

Professor Iwendi has continued to advocate for greater investment in artificial intelligence education, responsible AI, interdisciplinary research and stronger collaboration between universities, government and industry.

His latest six-year recognition places him among researchers demonstrating sustained global visibility and impact in their respective fields.

From 2021 to 2026, Professor Celestine Iwendi has remained consistently recognised among the world’s Top 2% Scientists, a milestone reflecting sustained research excellence, international collaboration and growing global impact.