  • Saturday, 10th October, 2026

IGP Deploys New PPROs to Commands, Formations

Nigeria | 3 hours ago

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Rilwan Disu, has approved the posting of new Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs) and Public Relations Liaison Officers to selected commands and formations of the Nigeria Police Force. 

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, the deployment is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen strategic communication, improve public access to credible police information and enhance engagement with the media and other stakeholders.

Accordingly, SP Johnson A. Doghudje has been posted as Police Public Relations Officer for Zone 5, while SP Ojedele Olanrewaju Tunji, ANIPR, has been posted to Zone 11, Osogbo.

Also, DSP Orchia Adndongu has been posted to the Benue State Police Command while DSP Imah Unwana Victor has been posted to the Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC).

Similarly, ASP Abdulaziz Maharazu has been posted to the Police Academy (POLAC), while ASP Yusuf Adamu Aliyu has been posted to the Yobe State Police Command. ASP Haruna Rashid Umar Abdullahi has also been posted as Public Relations Liaison Officer for the FCID Annex, Gombe State.

The IGP charged the officers to uphold professionalism, responsiveness and accuracy in the discharge of their duties, while ensuring the timely dissemination of verified information and sustaining constructive engagement with members of the public and the media.

CSP Iniedu encouraged the public to contact the respective officers for verified information and enquiries concerning police activities within their areas of responsibility.

The Nigeria Police Force, he said remains committed to strengthening transparency, public communication and constructive engagement as essential components of effective and people-centred policing.

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