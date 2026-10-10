Group Calls for Evidence-based Assessment of Surveillance Contracts for Pipelines in Niger Delta

The Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Good Governance (CCSOGG) has called for an evidence-based assessment of surveillance contracts for pipelines in the Niger Delta, as it called on stakeholders to avoid claims that are not verified, which are capable of undermining critical national security operations.

The coalition kicked against allegations surrounding the value and performance of

the Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) and its Project Director, Osahon Okunbo, as it relates to the company’s pipeline surveillance contract.

A statement issued by the group’s spokesman, Comrade Declan Ihekaire, said legitimate questions about government contracts should be addressed through official documents and verifiable evidence rather than unsubstantiated claims.

According to the coalition, it has followed with serious concern the renewed controversy surrounding pipeline surveillance contracts in the Niger Delta, particularly the allegations being circulated against Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) and its Project Director, Mr. Osahon Okunbo.

“We consider it necessary to speak at this time, not because legitimate questions about public contracts should be suppressed, but because public accountability must be based on facts, documents and verifiable evidence, not sensational allegations capable of damaging reputations, destabilising communities and undermining critical national security operations.

“The Coalition therefore rejects, in its entirety, the attempt to portray PINL and Mr. Osahon Okunbo as beneficiaries of some fictitious ₦2.7 trillion personal pipeline surveillance arrangement.

The group said further, “If there are questions about government expenditure, the appropriate response is for the relevant authorities to publish the contracts, payment schedules, scope of work and performance records and allow Nigerians to interrogate them. What is unacceptable is the circulation of figures without documentary evidence and the subsequent use of such figures to blackmail individuals”, the group said.

“We are particularly concerned that a figure of ₦2.7 trillion has been publicly associated with PINL and Mr. Osahon Okunbo.” It said.

“As at today, no credible documentary evidence has been publicly produced establishing that PINL receives ₦2.7 trillion annually for pipeline surveillance. Indeed, recent reports on the controversy have equally noted the absence of publicly presented contract or payment records supporting that allegation.

“The Coalition is therefore demanding a simple standard:

If the allegation is true, let the document be produced.

If it is not true, those responsible for spreading it must have the courage and responsibility to correct the record”, it said.

It is dangerous to casually attach such an enormous figure to a named individual, particularly when that individual is involved in a sensitive national security assignment. Such allegations can expose the person, his family, employees and communities associated with the operation to unnecessary hostility and security risks.

“We have also examined available information surrounding the PINL arrangement and wish to make clear that the figure being bandied about in the public space should not be confused with the actual value of the contract attributed to PINL.

“The Coalition’s understanding is that the PINL contract is in the region of ₦150 billion, and certainly not the ₦2.7 trillion figure being irresponsibly attributed to the company or its leadership. We challenge anyone who has documentary evidence to the contrary to publish it”, the coalition said.

It further noted that “This distinction is important because a government contract is not automatically the personal income of the individuals managing the company. A contract value covers personnel, equipment, logistics, security operations, technology, subcontractors, community engagement and other operational obligations.

“It is therefore intellectually dishonest to take a corporate contract figure, whatever it may be, and present it as money personally collected by an individual.”

The coalition said available information suggested that the figure being circulated should not be confused with the actual value of the contract attributed to PINL, which it put at about N150 billion.

It stressed, however, that contract values should not be equated with personal income, noting that such agreements typically cover personnel, equipment, logistics, security operations, technology, community engagement and other operational expenses.

The group urged the federal government and relevant agencies to assess pipeline surveillance contractors based on measurable performance, including reduction in vandalism, protection of crude oil production, community relations, technology deployment and value for money.

It said PINL is responsible for surveillance operations along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline, covering parts of Rivers, Bayelsa, Abia and Imo states.

The coalition cited figures attributed to the company indicating a significant reduction in pipeline infractions and vandalism attempts compared with previous years.

It also referred to reports by PINL that there had been no reported pipeline vandalism on sections of the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bayelsa and the wider corridor during a period under review, attributing the development to collaboration among the company, security agencies and host communities.

The group said such claims should be independently assessed by relevant government authorities.

It also highlighted the reported involvement of traditional rulers, youth leaders, women and other community stakeholders in pipeline surveillance activities.

According to the coalition, PINL’s operations cover about 215 communities along the Eastern Corridor, while the company has also reported engaging thousands of youths in surveillance and related activities.

The group said community participation was important to the protection of oil and gas infrastructure, particularly in areas characterised by difficult terrain and extensive waterways.

The coalition also commended the reported deployment of technology in pipeline surveillance, including drones, surveillance stations, security vessels, mobile response units and round-the-clock monitoring.

It said Nigeria needed to strengthen the use of technology and intelligence alongside conventional security arrangements to protect critical oil and gas infrastructure.

The coalition further urged the federal government to conduct independent assessments of all contractors before deciding whether existing arrangements should be retained, reviewed or expanded.